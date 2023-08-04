IndusInd Bank partners with Tiger Fintech (A Bajaj Capital Group Company) to launch a co-branded credit card

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: IndusInd Bank and Tiger Fintech - a Bajaj Capital Group company, today announced the launch of the IndusInd Bank Tiger Credit Card, a co-branded credit card powered by Visa. With this launch, customers will get access to best-in-class credit card to meet their lifestyle needs.

The credit card comes with a host of attractive benefits including a carefully crafted 'Magnificent Rewards Program' where customers earn up-to 6X accelerated rewards. Cardholders will also be able to convert their rewards points to air miles and enjoy discounted foreign currency mark-up of 1.5% on international spends.

This co-branded credit card also offers access to complimentary benefits like 24x7 concierge facility, domestic and international lounge access at the airports, games/lessons of golf, assured movie tickets and many other entertainment benefits.

Speaking on the development, Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said "IndusInd Bank has always been a pioneer in bringing forth some of the most innovative propositions through its exclusive suite of credit cards and various strategic alliances. We are delighted to partner with Tiger Fintech (A Bajaj Capital Group Company) to launch this co-branded credit card 'IndusInd Bank Tiger Credit Card'. This partnership is a testament to our dedication in providing lifestyle-based solutions and expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Sanjiv Bajaj, Director, Tiger Fintech (A Bajaj Capital Group Company), added, "Our collaboration with IndusInd Bank to launch this co-branded credit card amplifies our commitment to delivering value to our customers. This card transcends the boundaries of traditional financial services, offering benefits that enrich our customers' lifestyle and entertainment experiences. This strategic alliance between the two brands empowers our customers with a bundle of benefits that extend beyond their fundamental banking and finance needs, enhancing their overall financial journey."

Sujai Raina, Vice President and Head of Business Development, India for Visa, said, "We are delighted to partner with IndusInd Bank and Tiger Fintech to launch this co-branded credit card that unlocks great value for consumers through a curated set of benefits including accelerated rewards, lifestyle privileges and discounted fees for international transactions, backed by Visa's promise of a safe, secure and seamless payment experience."

About IndusInd Bank:

IndusInd Bank Limited commenced its operations in 1994 catering to the needs of consumer and corporate customers. Since its inception, the Bank has redefined the banking experience for its customers including various government entities, PSUs and large corporations. As on June 30, 2023, IndusInd Bank has a customer base of approx. 35 million, with 2606 Branches/Banking Outlets and 2875 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country and covering 1,38,000 villages. The Bank has representative offices in London, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Bank believes in driving its business through technology that supports multi-channel delivery capabilities. It enjoys clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges BSE and NSE and settlement bank status for NCDEX. It is an also an empanelled banker for MCX. IndusInd Bank was included in the NIFTY 50 benchmark index on April 1, 2013.

RATINGS

Domestic Ratings:

- CARE A1+ for Certificate of Deposits

- CRISIL AA + for Infrastructure Bonds program/Tier 2 Bonds

- CRISIL AA for Additional Tier 1 Bonds program

- CRISIL A1+ for certificate of deposit program / short term FD program

- IND AA+ for Senior bonds program/Tier 2 Bonds by India Ratings and Research

- IND AA for Additional Tier 1 Bonds program by India Ratings and Research

International Ratings:

- Ba1 for Senior Unsecured MTN programme by Moody's Investors Service

