Industry-best success rates and exemplary support make Cashfree Payment Gateway the most sought-after in India, Here's how

A merchant needs a payment gateway to accept payments at an e-commerce platform, mobile app or point of sale. Various payment service providers assist businesses in accepting a wide range of electronic payments. Sellers must choose the right payment gateway per their business model and targeted customers. Some of the elements to be considered while selecting the payment gateway- acceptable currencies, transaction pricing, fast money transfer in a merchant account, and the payment methods offered are some factors to be considered.

As per experts, over 23 per cent of customers are likely to quit their shopping carts because of a complex checkout system or too much data required to complete it. These statistics prove that choosing the right payment solution provider is essential to maintain high transaction success rates. The payment gateway service provider should have all tools required to prevent customers from ditching or forgoing purchases.

Many factors can create a happy medium of what the seller and customer want. Features like direct integrations, smart auto-retry option, saved card option, smart routing among multiple banks and networks, and optimised integration flow for mobile and web in a payment gateway can contribute to giving higher success rates.

Redirecting a customer to another webpage for payment procedure can confuse them. It can be one factor that influences the customers to switch to another e-commerce website or brand. Cashfree payment gateway offers direct integration to merchants. The entire process, from purchase to processing payments, takes place within the merchant's website, so the customer isn't redirected. It enables capturing customers' payment details on the merchant's secure server and sends the customer's details for clearing payments after the necessary fraud and security checks. After clearing payments with the merchant's bank, the payment gateway sends the responses back to the merchant's website. The seamless transition to the payment page adds to the user experience. It gives the merchant complete authority over the transaction data, from the order details to the customer's card information. With direct integration, sellers can customise the checkout page and add some branding. Direct integration is a good fit for medium or large businesses looking to establish their brand.

The Save Card Details feature of Cashfree Payments enables customers to save card details in tokens with card networks (such as Visa, Mastercard, etc.) or card issuers. Customers can use the saved card details to make the next transaction. They only need to enter sensitive information (CVV and expiry date) and then authorise the transaction through OTP. The customers can manage the saved information as below:-

- The saved card can be selected as a default card.

- If the customer has saved more than one card, they can select any pre-saved card and enter CVV and OTP to make the payment.

- The customer can select a different card, remove an existing card, or add multiple new cards.

Hence, this feature helps customers to avoid the tedious process of entering card details every time during the transaction. It leads to more conversions because of lower friction in payment. Moreover, saved cards are helpful at the time of payment of recurring types of bills.

Technology such as smart routing available with Cashfree Payments plays a huge role in facilitating transactions. Since Cashfree is integrated with multiple banks for API banking, it can easily route money through another bank. It ensures that customers can choose however they want to pay and that their transactions will be smoothly routed to the most suitable gateway. It enables each transaction to be routed to the gateway with the highest authorisation rates. If the transaction is declined by one gateway, it will automatically be routed to the second-best gateway.

This technology accesses each transaction based on multiple factors such as currency, payment type, card issuer, location or amount. It utilises hundreds of parameters in real-time to identify the best-performing terminal. The Smart Routing algorithm is used to maximise the success rate for payments.

Smart routing is suitable for businesses operating internationally or with very large sales volumes.

There can be transaction failures due to insufficient funds in the customer's bank account. In such a scenario, it makes sense to retry the transaction a certain number of times. Through its understanding of various banks and channels, Cashfree has configured appropriate retry rules (three times auto retry) that optimise success rates.

Insufficient funds are the most straightforward reason to understand. Although payment failures due to technical reasons complicate the reconciliation process, thanks to Cashfree Payments, they are now easily predictable. Most of the time, the transaction status (transaction fail or pending) is not updated, and reconciliation of such transactions becomes difficult. Cashfree Payments have continuously worked on payment failure patterns and automated them by setting relevant rules. It defines completion time for time-sensitive transactions between 5 minutes to 24 hours, marks status as successful or failed, and saves customers from payment uncertainties.

Hence, with dynamic routing across multiple acquiring banks, saved payment instrument details, auto-retry options, and integration with all major banks, Cashfree Payments optimise payment conversion rates by as much as 15 per cent.

