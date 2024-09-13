Industry Veteran Jogajyoti Pati Joins OneIndia as Senior Director of Government Relations

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13: OneIndia, India's number one digital vernacular portal, has appointed Jogajyoti Pati as the Senior Director of Government Relations. In this pivotal role, Jogajyoti will spearhead the establishment and expansion of OneIndia's government practice, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the company's engagement with government entities.

Jogajyoti Pati is a stalwart of the industry, renowned for his extensive experience and success in setting up and scaling media businesses. His expertise will be crucial in building a robust government practice at OneIndia, ensuring the company can effectively serve and collaborate with government clients.

"We are thrilled to have Jogajyoti join our team," said Ravanan N, CEO, OneIndia. "His extensive experience and industry knowledge will be invaluable as we aim to set up and expand our government practice. We are confident that under his leadership, OneIndia will make significant strides in this area."

Jogajyoti Pati, Senior Director of Government Relations, OneIndia expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to be part of OneIndia and to lead the government relations efforts. My goal is to build and scale a government practice that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our government clients. I look forward to contributing to OneIndia's growth and success in this new venture."

Jogajyoti has previously held significant positions such as Vice President and National Head at Times Network India, and Vice President of Ad-Sales at Zee Media Corporation Limited where he was instrumental in driving revenue growth and leading sales initiatives. With Jogajyoti at the helm, OneIndia is poised to make significant strides with its government practice.

Oneindia.com is a multilingual news platform, founded in 2006 with an aim to connect people in their own local language. As an independent online publisher OneIndia has been serving news to millions every day in 11 Indian vernacular languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi and Odia besides English for over two decades. OneIndia was started with the sole intention of serving the larger online community of users in India - the non-English speaking users. One in every 5 digital users consume content on Oneindia platform, as per ComScore. Our early start, activism, enthusiasm and foresightedness provide an edge and keeps OneIndia ahead of the competition in vernacular space.

