Infineon, NIELIT sign MoU to boost semiconductor skills in India

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 Infineon Technologies on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology to strengthen semiconductor skills and workforce development in India, marking a major step in building the country’s chip ecosystem.

The agreement was announced in Ahmedabad on January 14, 2026, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The MoU was signed between Infineon Technologies AG and National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT).

Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck was also part of the German business delegation accompanying the Chancellor during his first official visit to India.

Under the partnership, Infineon will work closely with NIELIT to design and deliver training programmes focused on semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging.

The collaboration will include updating course content, conducting expert-led seminars, running “train the trainer” programmes and donating equipment to support hands-on practical learning.

NIELIT operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and plays a key role in technical education and skilling across the country.

Commenting on the development, Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck said India is among the world’s most dynamic economies and its push to build a strong semiconductor ecosystem aligns well with Infineon’s strengths in power systems and Internet of Things technologies.

He said the partnership reflects Infineon’s long-term commitment to India not just as a market, but also as an important innovation and research hub, and will help create a skilled workforce to support the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

NIELIT Director General Prof. M. M. Tripathi said the collaboration is an important milestone for India’s semiconductor ambitions.

He noted that combining NIELIT’s nationwide training network with Infineon’s global manufacturing expertise will help prepare Indian youth for careers in the semiconductor sector and support the country’s goal of becoming self-reliant in critical technologies.

Alongside the MoU, Infineon also hosted a two-day workshop in New Delhi from January 12 to 13, in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Titled “Semiconductors – A Key Enabler for Viksit Bharat 2047: From Vision to Reality,” the event brought together global industry experts, government officials and policymakers to discuss ways to build a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem in India.

