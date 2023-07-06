Infisign launches revolutionary passwordless IAM platform with Zero Trust approach, poised to disrupt cybersecurity landscape

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6: Infisign, a leading technology company, has officially launched its innovative Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform, which revolutionizes authentication methods by offering passwordless access through the groundbreaking Zero Trust approach. This state-of-the-art solution comes at a time when organizations are increasingly seeking reliable and scalable IAM solutions to safeguard their digital environments.

The Zero Trust framework implemented by Infisign is designed to eliminate the reliance on traditional perimeter-based security measures. Instead, it establishes robust authentication and access control mechanisms at every level of the network infrastructure. By adopting this approach, organizations can enhance their security posture and mitigate the risks associated with data breaches and unauthorized access.

One of the key highlights of Infisign's IAM platform is its proprietary cryptographic algorithm, which completely transforms existing Hardware Security Modules (HSMs). By leveraging the power of Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) for secure communications, Infisign significantly reduces implementation costs for enterprises, offering potential savings of up to 80 per cent. This cost-effective innovation has the potential to make a lasting impact on the cybersecurity landscape.

With the increasing demand for Zero Trust and IAM solutions, the market is projected to exceed USD 100 billion by 2028. In light of this, the founders of Infisign aim to disrupt the market with their unique and comprehensive solution.

By adopting Infisign's IAM platform, users can securely access their accounts across multiple apps and resources without the need for cumbersome passwords using their organizational identity. This streamlined authentication process not only enhances user experience but also reduces the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. Infisign's solution empowers users to hold their own data and share only the necessary information required for authentication, enhancing privacy and data protection.

Moreover, Infisign's IAM platform extends beyond passwordless authentication and includes advanced features for Privileged Access Security. This comprehensive solution enables organizations to effectively manage and monitor privileged accounts, mitigating the risks associated with insider threats and unauthorized activities. By providing a holistic approach to security, Infisign enables businesses to safeguard their most sensitive assets while keeping costs at a minimum.

Aditya, one of the co-founders of Infisign, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Infisign. It represents our unwavering commitment to resolving one of the most persistent problems in cybersecurity. We firmly believe that Infisign will make a significant difference in the industry, and we are excited to contribute to the advancement of secure authentication and access control."

Jegan, another co-founder of Infisign, highlighted the company's strategic approach to ensure immediate revenue generation. By prioritizing profitability from the start, Infisign has established a solid foundation for future growth and is determined to become a prominent player in the industry. Jegan added, "Our approach has set us on a path towards becoming a tech unicorn, and we are confident in our ability to deliver value to our customers and stakeholders."

As Infisign enters the market with its innovative IAM platform and disruptive Zero Trust approach, it is poised to redefine the landscape of cybersecurity. With its cost-effective solutions, advanced features for Privileged Access Security, and commitment to enhancing user experience and data protection, Infisign is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing Zero Trust and IAM market.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor