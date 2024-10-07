Infopercept Appoints Jhilmil Kochar as Strategic Advisor and Independent Director to the Board

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 7: Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd, a global platform-led managed security services company, today announced the appointment of Jhilmil Kochar, former Managing Director of Crowdstrike, as an Independent Director and Strategic Advisor.

Kochar is an accomplished and internationally experienced technical and strategic leader, advisor, and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in technologies spanning cybersecurity, IoT, ICS, healthcare, telecom, networking, and gaming, with expertise across embedded and SaaS enterprises. She played a pivotal role in building and scaling the India Innovation Center for Crowdstrike from scratch and owned multiple global security products. Prior to Crowdstrike, Kochar held leadership roles at WMS Gaming/Scientific Games, McAfee, and Conexant Systems.

"Throughout my career, I have been involved in developing and delivering global technology innovations through exceptional teams, structures, and processes across verticals," said Kochar. "Cybersecurity is moving towards platform consolidation. However, this consolidation has been largely focused on the defensive side. What attracted me to Infopercept is their consolidation of all cybersecurity approachesoffensive, defensive, and security complianceinto one platform, 'Invinsense'. They have already done much of the heavy lifting in terms of building the architecture and integrating the right tools and processes. I am excited that my experience in building global cybersecurity platforms will help Infopercept accelerate its platform journey and deliver value through cybersecurity innovations."

"Infopercept has had an interesting journey, evolving from a cybersecurity services company to a services-driven platform company, and now to its current stage as a platform-led managed services company," said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd. "At this juncture, we wanted a veteran like Kochar, who has vast experience in delivering cybersecurity platform innovations at a global level. With her expertise, we are confident in adding more value to Invinsense for our worldwide customers to combat cyberattacks and adhere to security compliances. The real difference Kochar will make with Infopercept is in helping us realize our vision to have an Indian cybersecurity company with its make-in-India platform Invinsense, compete in the global landscape."

Infopercept is one of the fastest-growing platform led managed security services company from India, serving global clients in all areas of cybersecurity, including defensive, offensive, detection and response, and security compliance. Infopercept has its own cybersecurity platform, 'Invinsense,' which integrates tools such as SIEM, SOAR, EDR, deception, offensive security, and compliance tools. Its cybersecurity and MDR services include dedicated teams of experts, ensuring that organizations have 24x7 cybersecurity operations support. For more information, please visit www.infopercept.com

