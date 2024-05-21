Infopercept Ropes in Antony Prakash, ex CISO of NPCI, as Independent Director to the Board

SMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21: Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd, a global platform-led managed security services company, announced the appointment of Antony Prakash, former Chief Information Security Officer of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), as an Independent Director.

With a career spanning more than 28 years, Antony has rich and insightful experience leading technology and security at top banking and payment organizations like SBI and NPCI, respectively. He is an active member of the Security Advisory Board pertaining to SIDBI and a special invitee to the Risk Advisory Committee of UIDAI. Antony has led Information Security, Cybersecurity, Privacy Standards, and People Capacity at large organizations in the Indian ecosystem. He played a pivotal role in building robust security infrastructure to manage multi-billion transactions a month for UPI at NPCI.

"Infopercept is making exponential progress in creating a consolidated platform called 'Invinsense,' which integrates various components of cybersecurity," said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd. "With such technological progress, we wanted a veteran like Antony to help us provide an independent review of our technology innovations and roadmap. His experience is instrumental for us at this stage as we are building a platform to protect complex Indian ecosystems, and this platform is relevant globally. His exposure to UPI technology implementation and its security will help us in our vision to create a global comprehensive cybersecurity platform story from India."

Speaking on being a part of Infopercept, Antony Prakash said, "I am excited to join Infopercept as an Independent Director. Infopercept's commitment to making India known for cybersecurity platform innovation through Invinsense is what attracted me to them, and it is well aligned with my values of technology contribution for India's success. I believe my experience in technology, security, and compliance will help me contribute to Infopercept's vision. I look forward to collaborating with their board and management team to create more global cybersecurity value from India."

About Infopercept:

Infopercept is one of the fastest-growing platform led managed security services company from India, serving global clients in all areas of cybersecurity, including defensive, offensive, detection and response, and security compliance. Infopercept has its own cybersecurity platform, 'Invinsense,' which integrates tools such as SIEM, SOAR, EDR, deception, offensive security, and compliance tools. Its cybersecurity and MDR services include dedicated teams of experts, ensuring that organizations have 24x7 cybersecurity operations support. For more information, please visit www.infopercept.com.

