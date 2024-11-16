Ingersoll Rand India Appoints Sunil Khanduja as Managing Director

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 16: Ingersoll Rand, a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies, has announced a strategic executive leadership role enhancement aimed at strengthening the company's capabilities and advancing its long-term growth strategy. This leadership change is expected to fortify Ingersoll Rand's mission to create value for employees, customers, and communities across India.

The Company's Board of Directors has appointed Sunil Khanduja as the Managing Director for Ingersoll Rand (India) Limited for a five-year term from November 12, 2024, to November 11, 2029. He will be leading a complete Compression Systems & Services business in India.

Prior to this, he served as the Business Head for one of the key verticals in Ingersoll Rand India and also managed Ingersoll Rand EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa) Operations as Director of multiple global manufacturing locations and warehouses. In these roles, he significantly contributed to business growth, supply chain and operational excellence.

His strategic vision, ownership mindset, and unwavering focus on delivering results align with organizational goals to make life better for our customers and employees while maximising shareholder value.

Commenting on his appointment, Sunil Khanduja said, "Our 'in the region, for the region' approach is closely aligned with global Ingersoll Rand's strategy. By focusing on local innovation and customer needs, we aim to drive growth in India while contributing to our broader organizational goals."

Ingersoll Rand is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its employees, customers, and communities through mission-critical industrial solutions. With multiple reputable brands under its portfolio, Ingersoll Rand offers cutting-edge, technology-driven expertise in flow creation that thrives in the most challenging environments. Ingersoll Rand's commitment to productivity, efficiency, and customer service creates customers for life.

