Innefu Labs Expands Global Presence with New Partnerships in the Middle East

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 26: Innefu Labs, a leading AI-driven company providing cutting-edge Data Analytics and Information Security solutions to National Security agencies, has announced its strategic expansion into the Middle East through a series of high-impact partnerships aimed at strengthening digital security infrastructure across borders.

Founded in 2010 by cybersecurity experts Tarun Wig and Abhishek Sharma, Innefu Labs has emerged as one of India's foremost innovators in AI-driven predictive policing, cybersecurity, digital forensics, and data fusion. With a growing clientele that includes Defence, Police, Law Enforcement Agencies, Intelligence Bodies, Paramilitary forces, and several Fortune 500 companies, this latest move underlines Innefu's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, scalable cybersecurity solutions to international markets.

"We're seeing a strong surge in demand for AI-powered National and Cyber Security products across the APAC and MENA regions," said Tarun Wig, Co-Founder & CEO of Innefu Labs. "Our expansion into these markets is driven by the growing need for advanced capabilities in threat detection, data fusion, and predictive intelligence areas where Innefu has deep expertise and proven deployment experience."

This surge is driven by several factors:

-Increased Cyber Threats: The region has witnessed a rise in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and enterprises, prompting organizations to invest more in robust cybersecurity solutions.

- Digital Transformation Initiatives: Governments and businesses are rapidly adopting digital technologies, necessitating advanced security measures to protect sensitive data.

- Regulatory Compliance: Stricter regulations and compliance requirements are being enforced to safeguard digital assets, compelling organizations to enhance their cybersecurity frameworks.

This strategic growth comes at a time when the global cybersecurity landscape is rapidly evolving. As cyberattacks grow in frequency and sophistication, governments and enterprises are increasingly looking for proactive threat detection and AI-backed prevention models. Innefu Labs is uniquely positioned to fill this gap.

With data sovereignty and compliance emerging as critical issues in international cybersecurity collaborations, Innefu Labs ensures that its products and services comply with global best practices, offering clients confidence in their cybersecurity posture.

With a proven track record in safeguarding critical infrastructure and sensitive data, Innefu Labs has consistently ranked among the top cybersecurity companies in India. Its products have been widely adopted by Law enforcement agencies, Defence organizations, State police departments, Paramilitary agencies, Intelligence bodies and large enterprises.

"Our mission has always been to build trust in a digital world," said Abhishek Sharma, Co-Founder & CTO of Innefu Labs. "As we scale globally, our focus remains on staying ahead of threats and empowering clients to do the same."

The company's global expansion signals not just a business opportunity, but a larger vision of creating resilient, self-learning cybersecurity ecosystems across the world.

About Innefu Labs

Innefu is an AI-driven company providing cutting edge Data Analytics and Information Security solutions to National Security agencies. The company was started with a clear focus to carry out Deep Tech innovation and develop products which can capture the global market and be the cornerstone of the economy of the country.

With more than 100+ installations across Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and South East Asia, the company is today a de-facto leader in developing and deploying AI for National and cyber Security. The company with its own range of products serves a diverse client base including Defence and Intelligence organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Financial Intelligence Units, BFSI as well as top Fortune 500 companies.

Having worked with some of the most sensitive organizations the company has a deep understanding of handling sensitive and critical installations. The company has a clear focus on developing state of the art products oriented towards solving real world problems of our clients with exemplary support to ensure 100% customer satisfaction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor