Inspiring Inclusion: greytHR Releases Report on Gender Inclusivity in 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14: greytHR, a full-suite HRMS platform provider, has released its first report based on a study on gender inclusivity. The study aimed to examine workplace diversity patterns across businesses.

The team analyzed over 5.8 million anonymized greytHR user records from 2016 to 2024, collectively for all industries across India. The study also tried to understand the variance in the Female Labor Force Participation Rate (FLPR) across the eight-year period. FLPR measures the percentage of women (aged 15 years or older) who are actively engaged in the labor market, either by working or actively seeking employment. It is a crucial indicator of gender equality and economic empowerment in a country.

This Study on Gender Inclusivity 2024 illustrates the overall trend of female participation across all industries from 2016 to 2024, highlighting an increase in the same. It also reported a noticeable increase in female participation from 2016 to 2020, with industries in the internet publishing, private equity, and textiles sectors driving this trend. Conversely, sectors such as advertising & PR, agriculture, and automobile dealership witnessed declines due to economic challenges, technological disruptions, and inadequate alignment of educational opportunities with industry needs.

Non-profit/NGO, education, and recreation lead with the highest average female participation rates, reflecting sectors that have embraced gender diversity more effectively. Newspaper publishers, machinery, and chemicals are among the industries with the lowest levels of female participation, highlighting significant gender disparities.

Over the last 8 years, traditionally male-dominated industries have shown an increased focus on creating gender diversity and inclusion.

"Through the comprehensive data from greytHR, we gained a layered understanding of female participation across industries. This reflection isn't just about looking at the numbers; it's about inspiring a movement towards a more inclusive working world", said Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder and CTO, greytHR.

The insights garnered from this analysis are not just reflective but also prescriptive, offering a roadmap to foster a more inclusive and equitable workforce. Industry-specific initiatives, policy reforms and awareness, supportive infrastructure, and skill development & education are some of the recommendations in the report.

The state of gender diversity in the workplace reflects broader societal dynamics, highlighting both achievements and areas needing attention. Therefore, the journey toward gender parity in the workforce requires the collective effort of individuals, organizations, and policymakers.

About greytHR (https://www.greythr.com/): greytHR is a Full-Suite HRMS, with THE most advanced Payroll and Workforce Management in India and MEA.

greytHR simplifies, expedites, and even automates complex, recurring, and yet critical functions of HR and Payroll, in a compliant and secure way. greytHR offers productivity tools for better people management, simpler HR processes,and professional delivery of HR and Payroll services.

While it has a vast portfolio of HR products, greytHR's deep product expertise is in Administrative HR, Payroll, Workforce Management and Employee Engagement. The platform also offers an app marketplace (to enable affinity use cases), mobile ESS, and lossless implementation. While other HR products barely scratch the surface, greytHR has productized deep and complex HR tasks.

greytHR software is currently used by 23,000+ organizations and 2.3 million users in India, and 25+ countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

