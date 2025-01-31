Insta Food CEO Piyush Sheta Envisions Growth and Innovation in Ready-to-Cook Sector with 2025 Union Budget

As we eagerly anticipate the Union Budget of India 2025, Insta Food remains optimistic about the opportunities it presents for growth and innovation within the ready-to-cook food sector. The food industry is at a crucial juncture, with rapidly evolving consumer demands, an increasing focus on sustainability, and a need for technological advancements to keep pace with the ever-changing market. At Insta Food, we believe the forthcoming budget can serve as a catalyst to drive significant progress in these areas, enabling us to continue delivering high-quality, convenient meal solutions to our customers across India.

One of our primary hopes for the 2025 Union Budget is that it will focus on creating policies that foster innovation in food processing. Food processing plays a pivotal role in improving food quality, extending shelf life, and ensuring that healthy and nutritious meal options are accessible to a broader population. By encouraging the development of new technologies and processes, we can unlock new possibilities for food preparation and packaging, making ready-to-cook meals more affordable, accessible, and convenient for consumers. Additionally, we hope to see support for initiatives that promote the streamlining of supply chains. Efficient, well-connected supply chains are essential for reducing costs, improving product availability, and minimizing food waste – all of which contribute to a more sustainable and consumer-friendly food system.

In line with this, investments in digital infrastructure and technology will be crucial to furthering our mission. As consumer preferences shift increasingly towards online shopping and tech-driven solutions, the digital transformation of the food sector is imperative. We anticipate that the 2025 budget will allocate resources towards enhancing digital capabilities in food processing, distribution, and retail. This will enable companies like ours to better serve our customers, improve our operational efficiency, and expand our reach to untapped markets, both locally and internationally. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, we can not only improve the quality of our offerings but also enhance the consumer experience, ensuring that we meet the ever-growing demand for quick, healthy, and delicious meal options.

Another key area of focus for us is sustainability. As a company committed to quality and environmental responsibility, we strongly believe that the 2025 Union Budget should incentivize sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices in the food industry. With growing concerns over plastic waste and its impact on the environment, it is crucial that the food sector adapts to more sustainable solutions. Whether through investments in biodegradable packaging, support for innovative recycling technologies, or providing tax breaks for companies that adhere to green practices, such initiatives will go a long way in encouraging businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices and reduce their carbon footprint.

Ultimately, we see the Union Budget 2025 as an opportunity to foster an ecosystem where food innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation can thrive in tandem. With the right policies and incentives, Insta Food is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the evolution of India's food landscape, driving forward the growth of the ready-to-cook sector while remaining committed to our core values of quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. As we continue to navigate the changing needs of our consumers, we are confident that the budget will support our vision of making delicious, healthy, and sustainable meals more accessible to all.

Author: Piyush Sheta is the CEO of Insta Food, a B2B and B2C brand for food and beverage.

Views expressed above are the author's own.

