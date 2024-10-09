Instapower Ltd Showcases Cutting-Edge Lighting Solutions at Power Line Trans Tech India 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: At Power Line Trans Tech India 2024, an exhibition supported by the Government of India and the Ministry of Power, Instapower Ltd continues to make waves by showcasing its groundbreaking lighting technologies at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. This prestigious event serves as a crucial platform for innovators and industry leaders to present transformative technologies in the power and energy sectors.

Abhijit Vaish, Executive Director of Instapower Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm about the event:

"We are excited to be a part of Power Line Trans Tech India 2024. The support from the Government of India and the Ministry of Power emphasizes the importance of transitioning to more sustainable energy solutions, and we at Instapower are committed to driving this change through our innovative lighting products. Our participation here underlines our dedication to providing energy-efficient, eco-friendly lighting solutions that align with the country's goal of reducing carbon footprints."

Instapower Ltd's booth has been a focal point for visitors, where the company is presenting its state-of-the-art LED technology, smart lighting systems, and eco-conscious solutions. These products cater to various sectors, from urban infrastructure to hospitality and industrial applications.With the exhibition attracting key stakeholders from Powergrid, Adani, Sterlite Power, and other major entities, Instapower is poised to demonstrate how its advanced lighting solutions can play a vital role in revolutionizing the energy landscape of India. The event has seen heightened engagement from visitors, with decision-makers eager to explore how Instapower's solutions can help them meet their energy efficiency goals.

The exhibition at Yashobhoomi, held from 7th to 9th October 2024, provided an excellent opportunity for attendees to interact with experts from Instapower Ltd and gain insights into the future of smart and sustainable lighting.

For further information, please visit our website at - https://www.instapower.com

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DA3ur68KNeC/?igsh=ZW1nNzB4aWFtbTZ6

About Instapower Ltd:

Instapower Ltd is a leading provider of innovative lighting solutions with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Serving industries such as infrastructure, hospitality, and public utilities, Instapower is at the forefront of delivering technology-driven solutions that support India's green energy transition

