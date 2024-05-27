Institute of Business Management Studies (IBMS) Hosts Prestigious DBA Awards 2024 to Honor Exemplary Contributions in Various Fields

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: The Institute of Business Management Studies (IBMS), a leading institute for autonomous professional research and education renowned for its dedication to cultivating a culture of continuous learning, growth, and excellence, hosted a prestigious ceremony to honour individuals with Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA) Awards. The event recognised the talent and contributions of professionals across various industries, furthering the institute's mission to inspire excellence and drive success.

The DBA Awards ceremony celebrated individuals' achievements and highlighted the significance of continuous learning in driving organisational and industry success. A distinguished panel of chief guests facilitated the awards, including Dr Sandeep Sharma, Vice President-Marketing, ISBM University, and Tejinder Singh Sabarwal, Co-Founder & Trustee of ICE College of Hotel Management.

The ceremony brought together a diverse group of leaders & professionals from across India. Renowned names included Dinesh Vinayak Asai, Dy. General Manager at Nippon Koei India Pvt. Ltd. (Navi Mumbai) with 22 years of experience; Ramratan Jhunjhunwala, Group Treasury Head at GTPL Group (Ahmedabad) with 25 years of experience; Anil Bothra, Vice President-Corporate Affairs, at Dabur India Ltd. (Delhi) with 26 years of experience; Sunil Bothra, Vice President and Regional Head at ICICI Bank (Rajasthan) with 22 years of experience; and Ramchandra Baburao Chorage, Director - Panacea Business Services Limited - Saffron Group of Companies (Mumbai), with 15 years of experience.

The event also recognised exceptional contributions beyond the corporate realm. Sophia Rapose, a PYP 5 facilitator at MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul IB World School (Pune), was felicitated for her 23 years of experience in education. Dinesh Maruti Gaikwad, Field Officer - Officer on Special Duty to the Joint Managing Director at CIDCO Urban Development Dept. (Navi Mumbai), was awarded for his nearly 15 years of service. Sujata Gautam Jadhav, Head of Libraries and Documentation Centre at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from Mumbai was acknowledged for her 18 years of experience. Dr Krishnakumar Chaithanya Nair, founder of M/s Abhijeet Transchem (Mumbai), for his 25 years of experience and contribution to the industry.

Rajesh Sonar, Director of IBMS, expressed his gratitude to the awardees and guests, saying: "We are truly honoured to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these individuals. Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence inspire all. The IBMS DBA Awards recognise professional accomplishments and contributions to fostering a culture of lifelong learning and development."

The IBMS DBA Awards are pivotal in motivating professionals to excel in their fields. These awards are given to individuals with exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their respective industries. By recognising these individuals' achievements, IBMS aims to set a benchmark for excellence and inspire others to pursue higher career standards. This recognition benefits the awardees and enhances their organisations' and industries' overall success and competitiveness.

The IBMS DBA Awards 2024 successfully celebrated the achievements of twenty-one outstanding individuals, reinforcing the importance of continuous learning and professional growth. By honouring these professionals, IBMS inspires excellence and drives success across various industries.

The Institute of Business Management Studies (IBMS) in Navi Mumbai is an ISO 9001:2015-certified education consultant and training centre. It offers flexible, innovative, and affordable short-term, job-oriented programs that enhance your skills and provide professional certification upon completion. The programs focus on developing the knowledge and skills management professionals need within Indian and multinational corporations and offer a general management perspective and the latest concepts and practices in functional management areas.

For more information about IBMS and its programs, please visit https://ibmsedu.com.

