Integrated Industries Hits Upper Circuit Ahead of Board Meet on Fundraising; Strong Q2 and H1FY26 Performance Supports Rally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Shares of Integrated Industries Ltd surged 5 per cent, locking into the upper circuit at Rs 29.49 on Monday, compared to its previous close of Rs 28.09. The stock has delivered a robust 73.5 per cent gain from its 52-week low of Rs 17, while its 52-week high stands at Rs 41.45.

The company notified the exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, November 28, 2025, to evaluate and consider fundraising proposals. The agenda includes potential issuance of equity shares or convertible warrants through permissible routes, including preferential allotment, in line with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013. Any decision will be subject to the necessary approvals.

Integrated Industries reported strong financial results for both Q2FY26 and H1FY26.

Q2FY26 net sales rose 43 per cent YoY to Rs 286.86 crore, compared to Rs 186.60 crore in Q2FY25.

Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 108 per cent to Rs 29.89 crore.

For H1FY26, net sales increased 64 per cent to Rs 536.72 crore, while net profit doubled to Rs 54.66 crore, reflecting strong operational momentum.

Integrated Industries, a diversified food-sector company, offers a wide range of organic, inorganic, processed, and bakery products. In 2023, it strengthened its manufacturing capabilities by acquiring a fully operational biscuit plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary Nurture Well Food Limited, enhancing production capacity and expanding its market presence.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor