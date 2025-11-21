Intelics Cloud Introduces Enterprise-Focused Sovereign Cloud Framework to Strengthen Data Governance and Compliance in India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Intelics Cloud, a leading domestic cloud and data services provider, today announced the introduction of its Sovereign Cloud Framework, developed to support Indian enterprises in building compliant, secure and predictable cloud environments. The framework provides a clear methodology for organisations transitioning from global cloud platforms to India-hosted, governance-led cloud infrastructure that aligns with the DPDP Act 2023 and emerging regulatory expectations.

Designed around MEITY-compliant platforms, multi-hybrid deployment options and INR-based pay-as-you-go billing, the framework enables enterprises to reduce exposure to FX-linked variability, strengthen data governance and streamline operational control. It also incorporates managed security services, ISO-aligned processes and multi-zone redundancy, ensuring operational resilience without compromising scalability or performance.

This development comes at a time when Indian enterprises are seeking stronger visibility and control over data flows, cost structures and compliance requirements, particularly as the country advances towards its broader digital economy objectives.

Talking about the industry need, Mr Satyamohan Yanambaka, CEO, Intelics Cloud, said, "Enterprises today require cloud environments that provide both performance and governance certainty. The Sovereign Cloud Framework is our response to this need, offering a structured approach to data residency, compliance and predictable cost management. Our priority is to provide organisations with the confidence to scale and innovate within India while maintaining full control over their digital assets."

The framework offers a foundation for secure AI adoption, allowing organisations to process and manage AI training data within domestic boundaries. With ransomware protection, DDoS defence mechanisms and integrated monitoring, Intelics Cloud provides an environment designed for long-term operational assurance.

Enterprises across BFSI, healthcare, public sector, digital services and regulated industries can now adopt the Sovereign Cloud Framework.

About Intelics Cloud:

Intelics Cloud is a provider of bespoke cloud solutions, committed to delivering high-performance, secure, and customisable services tailored to the unique needs of each client. With a focus on innovation and excellence, we guide enterprises towards future-centric digital solutions, prioritising unparalleled security measures to safeguard data and infrastructure. The company offers personalised approach and cost-effective strategies which empower businesses to succeed in the evolving digital landscape, making Intelics Cloud the trusted partner for harnessing the full potential of the digital age.

For more information, please visit www.intelicscloud.com

