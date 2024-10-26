International Flora Expo Blooms: Manish Paul Kicks Off Spectacular Event with Distinguished Dignitaries

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: The 17th International Flora Expo 2024 and Landscape and Gardening Expo 2024, taking place from October 25 to 27 at the NESCO Exhibition Center in Mumbai, began today, showcasing a wide range of innovations in floral art, floristry, pot plant production, and more. Organized by Media Today, the expo serves as a vital platform for advancements in greenhouse technologies, vertical farming, and sustainable practices.

The show kicked off with a floral tribute dedicated to the late Shri Ratan Tata Ji, organized in association with the Growers' Flower Council of India (GFCI). The inauguration was led by actor Manish Paul, alongside esteemed dignitaries including Vinita Sudhanshu, General Manager of APEDA; Jeetendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Gardens and Tree Officer, BMC; Jack Goossens, Board Member and Chair of the AIPH Ornamentals Production Committee; and Treve Evans, Senior International Relations Manager, AIPH, among others.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Workshops on Nature in Miniature (25th October)

The expo will also feature a series of engaging workshops, including Nature in Miniature Bonsai, Culinary Botany, Ikebana, and Diversity in Wild Flowers. These workshops aim to deepen attendees' appreciation for plants and their various uses, encouraging participants to explore the artistry of bonsai, the culinary potential of botanical ingredients, the elegance of Ikebana, and the rich diversity of wildflowers. These hands-on experiences will provide valuable insights into how fresh flowers can enhance everyday life and special occasions.

Global Conference on "Plant, Places & People" (26th October)

Adding depth to the event, a Global Conference on "Plant, Places & People" will take place on day two, October 26, 2024. This conference will gather thought leaders and experts to explore the intersection of plants, urban spaces, and human interaction with green environments, fostering meaningful discussions on critical topics.

Indian Floral Industry CEO's Conclave (27th October)

The Indian Floral Industry CEO's Conclave is a unique opportunity designed to bring together key stakeholders from across the floral sector. Scheduled for October 27, 2024 (day three), this event will unite flower growers, wholesalers, florists, wedding planners, floral designers, and event managers, creating a dynamic platform for collaboration and networking.

The International Flora Expo and Landscape & Gardening Expo 2024 serves as a vital link between the floriculture industry and the general public. The event aims to inspire individuals to integrate flowers into their daily lives and celebrations. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration and witness the transformative power of flowers in our lives.

For more information about the expo, please visit www.floraexpo.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor