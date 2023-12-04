International Hardware Fair 2023 – Pioneering a new era in Global Hardware Dynamics

Over 200 international exhibitors and 7000 trade buyers create a vibrant platform for cutting edge hardware products and solutions.

New Delhi (India), December 4: The much-anticipated International Hardware Fair India (IHF India) made a grand entry today at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, ushering in a new era for the hardware industry in India. Organized by Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd., the inaugural edition is powered by EISENWARENMESSE –International Hardware Fair Cologne, Germany, the world's largest hardware tools and accessories exhibitions and, propelling the hardware industry into a new epoch.

International Hardware Fair India aims to be a focused event for the hardware community and embed German standards in facilitating the marketplace. The extensive hardware assembly brought together industry luminaries, leading manufacturers, the buyer’s community, policy influencers, and crucial stakeholders, providing a professional platform for the entire hardware community. With over 200 international exhibitors and more than 7000 trade buyers, the IHF floor is a vibrant tapestry of cutting-edge products and solutions from around the world. Participating countries include India, Taiwan, Germany, China, Turkey, Korea and more.

The grand inauguration ceremony was marked by the presence of key dignitaries Mr. R. K. Rai, Director -Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprises, Mr. Arun Kumar Garodia, Chairman, Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, and Mr. Milind Dixit – Managing Director, Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd in the presence of several prominent industry leaders.

Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse Pvt Ltd, India’s ambitious goal to achieve a USD 1 trillion manufacturing sector by 2030 is not just a numerical target; it’s a testament to the nation’s commitment to economic growth and industrial prowess. As this sector is poised to grow at a robust CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2030, the hand tools and power tools market play a pivotal role in shaping this trajectory.

Hand tools, often the unsung heroes behind manufacturing, are the linchpin for every industry, driving efficiency and precision. The raw material transformation in every sector relies on the craftsmanship enabled by these tools, making them indispensable contributors to the overall growth of industries. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about the essential tools that empower our industries and workforce on the journey to a trillion-dollar manufacturing landscape, he further added.”

Addressing the burgeoning growth in the hardware industry, Mr. Ajay Kumar Goswami, Deputy Regional Chairman, EEPC India and Founder of Ajay Industries highlighted, “India’s hand tool industry exports have soared to approx. 1600 crores currently. Anticipating a minimum growth of 10% over the next five years, this trajectory is made feasible by leading companies engaging in substantial bulk purchases, elevating the industry to new heights.”

The event focuses on diverse segments, including building material hardware, automotive supplies & accessories, cutting and welding equipment, premium hand tools, power tools, specialty tools, construction and infrastructure, automobile/automobile service, woodworking and furniture, gardening and horticulture, and abrasives, every sector of the hardware industry is well-represented. Notable exhibitors who participated are H.R. International, Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), Powertex Tools Co. Pvt. Ltd., D.P. Garg & Co. Pvt. Ltd., FMI Limited and many more.

The event is comprehensively supported by key national and international industrial associations, like Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, Taiwan Hand Tool Manufacturers Association, Bhutan Hardware Association, Ludhiana Hand Tools Association, Jamnagar Factory Owners Association, Fasteners Manufacturers Association of India, Jamnagar Hardware Manufacturers Association, Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings, Alwar Hardware Merchants Association, New Timber Market Dealers Association, Haridwar Hardware Association and others.

