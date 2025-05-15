VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15: IntouchCX, a global customer care and technology company, proved once again that great leadership fuels great brands, collecting 12 honors at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards and securing the coveted Grand Stevie for Customer Service Leadership.

The top-scoring nomination was awarded to Dishant Bhojwani, Global Chief Operating Officer of IntouchCX, who also earned:

- Gold Stevie - Most Innovative Customer Service Executive of the Year

- Silver Stevie - Most Innovative Leader of the Year

- Silver Stevie - Most Innovative Thought Leader of the Year

The Gold Stevie-winning entry was the highest-scoring nomination from India, earning Dishant Bhojwani the Grand Stevie. As Chief Operating Officer, Dishant has played a key role in IntouchCX's continued growth and its pioneering of innovative service delivery models that blend technology, AI, and human insightredefining what it means to be a trusted advisor to the industry and global brands. These honors reflect his visionary leadership and strategic approach to transforming the customer experience landscape.

These recognitions also highlight how IntouchCX's evolving capabilitiesfrom intelligent automation and trust & safety to digital back-office and multilingual supportare helping the world's leading brands solve complex challenges and deliver exceptional customer experiences. As a trusted partner, IntouchCX goes beyond operational excellence, offering deep partnerships, actionable insights, and forward-thinking strategies. Leaders like Dishant exemplify this next-level mindset, reflecting the strength of the company's vision, its people, and its role in shaping the future of customer experience.

"I'm incredibly proud of this recognition, which reflects both the culture of innovation at IntouchCX and our relentless focus on driving measurable outcomes for our valuable client partners around the world," said Bhojwani. "These honors highlight the importance of fusing technology with human insight. At IntouchCX, we don't just respond to changewe lead it, and that's what sets us apart in the CX landscape. We've built lasting partnerships by truly understanding our clients' challenges and anticipating their needs. Such recognitions reflect that approach, acting not just as a provider, but as a trusted advisor."

IntouchCX has strengthened its presence in India in recent years, establishing three state-of-the-art campuses in Hyderabad and one in Bengaluru. These facilities are designed with a strong emphasis on sustainability and employee well-being, featuring green initiatives such as LEED-certified buildings and investment in employee wellness resources. Additionally, the strategic acquisition of WebPurify has enhanced IntouchCX's Trust & Safety solutions, with operations in Hyderabad playing a pivotal role in content moderation services. By investing in local talent and expanding operations in India, IntouchCX is reinforcing the backbone of its service delivery, enabling it to partner more closely and effectively with clients around the world.

About IntouchCX

IntouchCX is a global customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world's biggest brandsempowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics. For more, please visit IntouchCX.com.

