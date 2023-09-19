Introducing the ‘Climate Actioneers’ Primer: A Beginner’s Toolkit’ – Your Comprehensive Guide to Tackling Climate Change

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: In a world that’s facing the pressing challenges of climate change, three visionary authors, Anand Pendharkar, Rahul Palekar, and Amruta Padgaonkar, are set to launch a groundbreaking book, the ‘Climate Actioneers’ Primer: A Beginner’s Toolkit.’ The book is supported by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, India office, as part of their social-ecological transformation work and published by StoryMirror. This comprehensive guide, rich with insights and actionable steps, promises to empower individuals and communities to take meaningful action against climate change. The book launch, hosted at and by Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, was accompanied by a thought-provoking exhibition, ‘Wake up – Climate Change’s Here!’. A distinguished panel of experts was there to discuss the most pressing issues of our time.

Book Launch: ‘Climate Actioneers’ Primer: A Beginner’s Toolkit’

The ‘Climate Actioneers’ Primer’ is a testament to the authors’ deep commitment to addressing climate change. Anand Pendharkar, renowned environmentalist, Rahul Palekar, sustainability advocate, and Amruta Padgaonkar, passionate about conservation, have come together to create a comprehensive resource that simplifies complex climate issues for beginners.

The book provides an accessible entry point for anyone looking to understand the challenges we face and offers practical solutions that can be implemented at the individual, community, and global levels.

Amruta Padgaonkar, one of the co-authors, states, “Climate change is a crisis that affects us all. Our book is designed to empower everyone with the knowledge and tools to make a difference. We believe that collective action starts with individual understanding.”

Exhibition: ‘Wake up – Climate Change’s Here!’

In conjunction with the book launch, the ‘Wake up – Climate Change’s Here!’ exhibition aimed to create awareness about the immediate need for climate action. The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. C Gangadharan Menon, noted Copywriter and Creative Director. Prof. Menon’s vast experience and insights into communication and conservation had undoubtedly set the tone for the event.The immersive experience took visitors on a visual journey through the impacts of climate change faced by different communities, geographies and the natural world.

Distinguished Guests and Panel of Experts

Chief Guest for the event was Dr. G G Parikh, Founder of the Yusuf Meherally Centre, a 100-year-old Freedom Fighter, and a Social Reformist. His presence served as a reminder of the deep roots of social and environmental activism. Dr G G Parikh stressed on the need for changing individual habits and consuming responsibly to address the climate crisis.

Hon’ble Adv. Vandana Chavan, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and a Climate Reality Leader, delivered the Keynote Address, shedding light on the intersection of policy, climate action, and community involvement. She called on the audience to make commitments at individual and community level, which can translate into a people-driven change.

The event also featured an enlightening discussion among esteemed experts in the field, including Hon’ble Adv. Vandana Chavan Hon’ble Rajeev Gowda, Hon’ble Amit Sihag, Tikender Singh Panwar, Dr. Vaijayanta Anand and Amruta Padgaonkar. This diverse panel shared their perspectives on aspects of inclusive governance for building climate resilience.

The conversation was expertly moderated by Sachin Kalbag, a seasoned journalist and environmental advocate.

Join in this transformative journey towards climate action, education, and awareness. Together, we can make a significant difference in the fight against climate change.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor