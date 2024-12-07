Investment influx from 'Rising Rajasthan' to boost revenue, employment: Minister Dilawar

Jaipur, Dec 7 Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar said on Saturday that the investment influx from the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit will boost revenue and employment in the state.

Speaking to the media in Jodhpur, he highlighted that the state has seen significant investment from the 'Rising Rajasthan' initiative.

He emphasised that such large-scale investments have never been received before.

To date, MoUs worth Rs 20 lakh crore have been signed, the Minister said and expressed optimism that this figure will rise to Rs 25 lakh crore shortly.

On Panchayati Raj elections, he said a decision would be made by the state cabinet soon.

Talking about employment in the education sector, the Minister said over one lakh positions remain vacant and will be filled soon.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's budget announcement of four lakh new jobs includes plans to recruit 1.5 to 2 lakh staff in the Education Department, he said.

On Rajasthan Public Service Commission's Physical Training Instructor (PTI) exam candidates submitting fake documents, the Education Minister assured the government was looking into it.

On the anti-conversion Bill, he expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for introducing it, which has received in-principle approval from the cabinet. It will now be discussed and passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Drawing a comparison to Uttar Pradesh's law on conversion with consent, he explained that both parties must submit an application to the District Collector one month in advance and appear before him. The decision will then be made based on the District Collector's guidelines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the three-day summit at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) on December 9.

For security reasons, entry to the inauguration venue will be closed one hour before PM Modi's arrival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor