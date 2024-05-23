Invision Medi Science Pvt Ltd Crowned Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Company in India at Global Excellence Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 23: Invision Medi Science Pvt Ltd soared to the zenith of recognition as it clinched the esteemed title of 'Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Company in India' at the prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024 (GEA). The grand event, orchestrated by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, unfolded on the 12th of May 2024, in the bustling metropolis of Mumbai. The presence of Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a distinguished figure in the entertainment industry, as the Chief Guest, lent an aura of glamour and prestige to the occasion. Amidst a gathering of industry stalwarts and luminaries, Mukesh Kumar, representing Invision Medi Science Pvt Ltd in the capacity of MD, was called on stage to accept the revered award, marking a watershed moment in the company's journey towards excellence and trustworthiness.

Invision Medi Science Pvt Ltd stands as a paragon of trust and reliability in the fiercely competitive pharmaceutical landscape. With an unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, ethics, and patient care, the company has garnered unparalleled trust from healthcare professionals and patients alike. Mukesh Kumar, expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, articulated, "We are deeply humbled and honored to be recognized as the 'Most Trusted Pharmaceutical Company in India.' This accolade is a testament to our relentless dedication to prioritizing patient well-being and delivering innovative healthcare solutions. We remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the trust placed in us and continue to strive for excellence in all our endeavors."

The first edition of GEA 2018 was held on 7th October 2018 with Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Mrs Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry. The Global Excellence Awards 2024 transcended boundaries to celebrate outstanding achievements not only in the pharmaceutical sector but also across diverse industries. From Ayesha Khan winning the Fresh Face of the Year award to Ankush Bahuguna being crowned Digital Beauty Influencer of the Year, the event showcased a rich tapestry of talent and innovation. Abhishek Kumar's recognition as the Trending Face of the Year underscored the event's commitment to honoring creativity and ingenuity. In the entertainment sphere, luminaries like Anjali Anand and Nakuul Mehta were lauded for their stellar performances, while culinary maestros like Shivesh Bhatia and social media influencers like Sanjeeda Shaikh were celebrated for their impactful contributions. Notable winners included the Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Female)- Manasi Parekh, Best Actor of the Year (TV)- Nakuul Mehta, Outstanding Performer in Regional Cinema (Male)- Pushkar Jog, Most Popular Choreographer for (Akhiyaan Gulaab)- Vijay Ganguly, Inspiring Personality In Culinary Excellence- Shivesh Bhatia, Impactful Performer (Female) for Fighter- Sanjeeda Shaikh, Outstanding performance for Rakshak India Braves- Surbhi Chandna, Popular Youth Content Creator of the Year- Palki Malhotra, Game Changing Host and Podcaster of the Year- Siddharth Kannan, Most Promising Talent Of The Year (Female)- Anushka Sen, Best Actress of the Year (TV)- Disha Parmar, Popular choice Actor in Negative for Fighter- Rishabh Sawhney, Popular Choice Actor for OTT Drama- Sanvikaa and many more.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the organizer of the Global Excellence Awards, proudly reveals its distinguished event partners. These include Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower has carefully selected the top 120 winners across various sectors, such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality.

The event also honors notable artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Renowned for recognizing and celebrating excellence in different industries, Brand Empower Pvt Ltd excels in market research, branding, and creative PR, helping businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers enhance their profiles globally. Collaborating with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to set the benchmark for industry recognition and empowerment.

