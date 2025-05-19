INVOLUTE Unveils Revolutionary Process to Produce High-Purity Magnetite Powders from Low-Grade Iron Oxides

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: In a major technological breakthrough for the iron and powder metallurgy industries, INVOLUTE, an innovation-driven process technology firm, has developed a proprietary homogenisation process that transforms low- and medium-grade iron oxidesincluding Hematite (Fe2O3), Magnetite (Fe3O4), and Wustite (FeO)into ultra-high purity Magnetite powder with total iron content exceeding 72% and material purity of over 99.5%.

This cost-effective and energy-efficient process, currently tested and implemented by an esteemed industrial facility in Noida, marks a departure from traditional beneficiation methods that have long struggled with India's lower-grade magnetite reserves (typically 45-50% Fe). The INVOLUTE process instead homogenises various iron oxides through a novel thermal treatment and sizing approach to yield magnetite suitable for advanced industrial applications.

"More than a beneficiation technique, this is a homogenisation breakthrough," said senior consultant, Mr. S.Mohanty from INVOLUTE. "We've proven that all forms of iron oxide can be transformed into high-purity magnetiteregardless of their original compositionat a fraction of the conventional cost."

Key Highlights of the INVOLUTE Process:

* Iron Oxide Homogenisation: Converts hematite, magnetite, wustiteor any combinationinto single-phase, high-grade magnetite.

* Exceptional Purity: Produces magnetite with >72% total Fe and >99.5% phase purity.

* Low Production Costs: Rs6,000-Rs9,000 per ton compared to Rs12,000-Rs18,000 by traditional methods.

* Modest Infrastructure Needs: Standard 25 TPD production requires Rs1 crore investment, 5,000 sq. ft space, 400 KVA power, and minimal manpower (6 workers per shift).

* Sustainable Resource Utilisation: Enables economically viable processing of low-grade Indian ores.

Diverse Industrial Applications

High-purity magnetite is critical in a range of industries:

* Powder Metallurgy (P/M): Carbon-free iron powders for precision components.

* Steelmaking and DRI: High-quality sponge iron for melting.

* Magnet Manufacturing: Sintered permanent magnets.

* Catalysis: Catalyst in the Haber-Bosch ammonia synthesis.

* Coal Washing: Dense media separation for coal beneficiation.

* Pigments and Ceramics: Black pigments for paints and ceramic ware.

* Advanced Materials: Magnetic nanoparticles for environmental and medical use.

With India's industrial demand for magnetite growing rapidly, this innovation positions INVOLUTE and all the prospective manufacturers using this technique at the forefront of sustainable, high-quality raw material production.

For more information or partnership inquiries, contact:

Media Contact:

[Involute Metal Powder Technologies LLP]

info@involutemetalpowders.com

www.involutemetalpowders.com

9893122610/7720090414

