IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Likely To Report Healthy Net Profit in Q4

India's oil marketing giants, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), are set to report healthy net profits in the upcoming Q4 results, following healthy year-on-year growth in consolidated net profits for oil marketing industries in Q3, according to industry analysts and reports.

These three state-owned oil giants play a crucial role in India's energy landscape, supplying a significant portion of the country's petroleum and petroleum-related products. As such, their financial performance is closely monitored by investors, analysts, and stakeholders alike.

Despite challenges posed by the global economic landscape and fluctuations in oil prices, IOC, BPCL, and HPCL have managed to navigate the market dynamics effectively. The three oil marketing companies reported a combined consolidated net profit of Rs 13,119.11 crore for the October-December quarter, compared with a cumulative profit of Rs 3,081.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Analysts at ICICI Securities see strong margins, targeted investments in improving the scale and complexity of the downstream business, diversification aligned to margin improvement, and improving leverage, enabling sustained earnings improvement for HPCL over FY24 to FY26E.

According to the Financial Express report, the OMCs reported growth in sales volume in Q3 in both the domestic market as well as exports. BPCL reported the strongest sales and export volume, which were higher by 4% and 80%, respectively, over the same period last year.

Even as the OMCs recorded profits in Q3, their refining margins declined. IOCL and BPCL also reported a fall in revenue from operations. The decline can be attributed to lower gross refining margins. The average gross refining margin of IOCL for the April-December period fell to $13.26 per barrel from $21.08 per barrel a year ago. BPCL and HPCL reported GRMs at $14.72 and $9.84/bbl, compared with $20.08/bbl and $11.40/bbl last year.

OMCs have said their shipments till April are secured, and there are no threats to their oil shipments from the tensions in the Middle East and attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis.