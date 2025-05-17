iPhone shipments likely to begin in June from Foxconn’s Bengaluru unit

New Delhi, May 17 Taiwanese electronics manufacturing major Foxconn's facility in Bengaluru is nearly ready for launch, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June, Karnataka Minister for Commerce and Industries, MB Patil, said on Saturday.

The country is now achieving “Make in India” at a global scale, as reports suggest that tech giant Apple may shift the entire assembly of iPhones meant for the US to India by next year.

According to Patil, “Foxconn’s unit at Devanahalli ITIR is nearly ready for launch, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June”.

In a post on X social media platform, he said that this is not just a manufacturing milestone.

“It marks a strategic shift. With rising geopolitical and tariff pressures, India is fast becoming Apple’s preferred production hub. This development strengthens Karnataka’s position in global manufacturing and opens the door to greater foreign investment — without compromising stakeholder interests,” said the state minister.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that for the June quarter, a majority of iPhones sold in the US will be made in India.

“As a Kannadiga, this is a proud moment. From Mysuru to Cupertino, Karnataka is making global headlines,” said Patil.

According to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, India is now achieving "Make in India" at a global scale.

Apple's contract manufacturers in India are already scaling up their operations. Foxconn's new plant in Bengaluru could produce up to 20 million iPhones at full capacity. Apple's manufacturing strength in India is already impressive.

In the past year, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in India, with Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn contributing nearly 50 per cent of Apple's exports.

Exports from Foxconn's factory have jumped more than 40 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Today, India accounts for nearly 20 per cent of Apple's total iPhone production worldwide, showing how important the country has become for the brand's global plans.

The Indian market is also witnessing strong growth for Apple. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, more than three million iPhones were shipped from India -- a new record.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor