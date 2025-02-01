IPMA Welcomes Growth-Oriented Union Budget 2025-26: A Boost for Agriculture, Water Infrastructure, and Indigenous Industry

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1: The Indian Pump Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has hailed the Union Budget 2025-26 as a progressive and forward-looking financial plan that will significantly benefit the pump manufacturing sector.

K.V. Karthik, President of IPMA, emphasized that the government's strong focus on agriculture, water infrastructure, and indigenous industrial development presents substantial growth opportunities for Indian pump manufacturers.

"The increase of Kisan Credit by Rs. 2 lakh will directly spur demand for agricultural pumps, benefiting farmers and the industry alike," said Karthik. "Additionally, the extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission to 2028 will create sustained business opportunities, ensuring a continued push for water accessibility across the nation."

Further strengthening India's industrial landscape, the government's commitment to the Nuclear Power Mission with a strong emphasis on indigenization is set to open new avenues for Indian industries, including the pump manufacturing sector.

"With these visionary initiatives, we anticipate increased investments, technological advancements, and greater self-reliance in critical sectors," Karthik added.

IPMA remains committed to supporting these national objectives by delivering world-class pump solutions to meet India's growing demands across agriculture, water infrastructure, and energy sectors.

For more details, please visit: www.indianpumps.org.

