IPS Academy Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Engineering and Science Education

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24: IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore celebrated its silver jubilee on completing 25 glorious years.. The institute has been playing a leading role in the field of education since 1999. On this occasion, the first director of the institution, Dr. RJ Lalwani and many alumni including the students admitted in the year 1999, participated and brightened the program.

President of the organization, Ar. Achal K Choudhary told that the Principal of the organization, Dr. Archana Keerti Chowdhary also completed her 25 years with the institute this year. He especially congratulated her and said that along with her dedicated team took the organization to new heights.

Dr. Archana Keerti Chawdhary, Principal IPSA IES congratulated all the members including former and present students on this occasion and briefed about the achievements of the last 25 years.

She said that this would have been impossible without the vision of President of the Academy Ar. Achal K Choudhary and a dedicated team. He also appreciated the contribution of the organization's Vice-President Yogendra Jain.

The institution started its Journey in the year 1999 with only three branches Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science Engineering and Fire Technology and Safety Engineering and currently Institute is successfully running 14 Undergraduate and 8 Post Graduate programs.

Alumni of the Institute hold a good place in almost all the big MNCs of the world. Our alumni is serving in nearly in all the bigger countries of the world.

On one hand, our alumni is serving as Indian Police Service (IPS) Officers and other IPS and other major administrative responsibilities in government jobs.

On the other hand, in the private sector, they have reached key positions in the biggest companies of the world. Many alumni have started their own companies through which they are providing employment to thousands of people.

While in the Silver Jubilee year, the institute established one of its off campus in Vijay Nagar Indore area, many special programs were organized in the same Silver Jubilee year.

International conference on "Numerical Methods and Experimental Techniques for Sustainable and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure" (NESDRi - 2023) during 08th to 09th September, 2023.

International Conference on "Humanitarian Engineering Practices in Fire, Industrial Safety & Disaster Management" (IC-HEFSD 2024) during 05th to 07th March, 2024.

International Conference on "Recent Advances in Mechanical and Automotive Engineering" (IC RAMAE-2024) during 23th -24th February 2024.

International Conference on "Emerging Techno-Economic Development for Sustainable Environment (ETDSE) during 12th -13th January 2024.

International Conference on Computational Communication & Information Technology proposed during 7th -8th February 2025 under the banner of IEEE.

International Conference on Mathematics, Applied Science & Technology Horizon (MATH) to be held during 6th -7th February 2025.

International Conference on Applications of IoT, AIML and Big Data to Electrical Engineering to be held during March 2025.

During this journey many International dignitaries also got associated with the Institute like Prof. Oscar Castillo from Mexico, Prof. Er Meng Joo from Singapore, Antonio Torres Marques from Portugal, Prof. Rajesh Dhakal from NewZealand, Prof. Stefan Schlosser from Slovakia, Prof. Maode Ma from Singapore, Prof. Gamini Seneviratne from Sri Lanka, Dr. Golubev Vasily from Russia, Dr. Valerie Taly from France, Dr. Valentina E. Balas from Romania, Michiyo Suzuki from Japan.

On this occasion the Institute students presented colorful programs. Alumni appreciated the incredible progress of the Institute during last years.

On this occasion, Honrable Vice Chancellor of the Vikram University, Honorable Dr. Akhilesh Pandey, Director of SGSITS Indore, Dr. Rode, Dr. Hindolia, Dr. AN Patel and many dignitaries were present and they also congratulated the institution.

Alumnus and Head of the Department, Dr. Praveen Patel gave the welcome speech.

Dr. Kavita Upadhyay, Dr. Shyamal Sen and Mrs. Namrata Atre conducted the program.

Alumnus Arvind Upadhyay gave the vote of thanks.

