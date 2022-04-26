IPS Sanjay Singh, Anil Singhvi, JC Chaudhry and Sidhant 'Saheb Ji' Come Together for Indian Soldiers with 'Ek Hi Rasta'

'Ek Hi Rasta' (Trust) hosted a Gallantry Awards Ceremony titled as 'Citizens' Gratitude to Gallant Warriors' to honour and reward the Indian policemen. Held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath on April 23, 2022, the esteemed event was inaugurated by IPS Sanjay Singh, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, JC Chaudhry, Chairman, Aakash Institute; Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business; and Sidhant 'Saheb Ji', Film Director & CMD, BKT Media Pvt. Ltd.

In this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, some policemen who have sacrificed their lives and limbs in the line of duty have been awarded on the occasion. Ek Hi Rasta (Trust) also rewarded Rs 50,000 each to these Ten Gallant Warrior Awardees. IPS Sanjay Singh & JC Chaudhry highly praised the initiative taken by the Ek Hi Rasta (Trust) for the motivation of Uniform Personnel. Dr AP Maheshwari, Former DGP, CRPF also congratulated 'Ek Hi Rasta' (Trust) & the Awardees via video message. Awardees are Late HC Ratan Lal, Delhi Police; Late Dy. Supdt. Pechon A Sangma, Meghalaya Police; Commandant Chetan Kumar Cheeta, CRPF; ASI Shaifudeen MTP, Kerela Police; CT Bhogade Ramdas Bhau, Cobra Commando, CRPF; CT Shyam Sunder, NDRF; CT Krishna Kanta Roy, Cobra Commando, CRPF; SI Subhash EK, Kerela Police; SI Pradeep Oraon, NDRF; CT Ramanuj Kumar, CRPF; Dr Prateep V Philip, Former DGP, Tamil Nadu. On the occasion a Civilian Gallant Warrior, Guinness World Record Holder, Nachiket Joshi was also awarded.

On the Occasion, a Video Song titled "Wardi Nahi Ye Khaal Hai" was also dedicated to all the Men & Women in Uniform serving in the armed and non-armed Forces of India. The Director of the Video Song, Sidhant 'Saheb Ji' also announced a Web Series on the Gallant of the Awardees. Motivated with the impact of the Video Song, Anil Singhvi agreed to broadcast "Wardi Nahi Ye Khaal Hai" on Zee Business as a Tribute to the Soldiers. Shilpa Bhawana, General Secretary, Ek Hi Rasta said, "Ek Hi Rasta has always worked tirelessly towards its motto of Awareness, Preservation and Motivation. This award ceremony is a humble gesture from us to honour those soldiers who selflessly guard not only our borders but also internal security of the country. We wanted to present our gratitude towards them and honour them for their efforts. Ek Hi Rasta will always work towards strengthening the society, our soldiers and our country."

Arpita Gungun, Vice-President, Ek Hi Rasta also presented gratitude to the supporters of the cause & the trust - GS Jayant, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Dr Kiran Chadha, Pria Warrick, Dr Vivek Yadav, Chander Shekhar, Commandant PK Tiwary (NDRF). The whole event celebrated the brave soldiers and their families for selflessly working for the nation. The awards ceremony was a way to extend gratitude to these soldiers from the citizens.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor