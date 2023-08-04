Irasva Fine Jewellery showcases exclusive jadau, and diamond jewellery at a fashion show

Irasva Fine Jewellery dazzles Ahmedabad with exquisite jadau and diamond collections/

Irasva’s Rendezvous with Diamonds celebrates bold & timeless jewellery designs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 4: Irasva Fine Jewellery, the name synonymous with superlative designs and exquisite craftsmanship, lit up Ahmedabad with its dazzling showcase of exclusive jadau and diamond jewellery at its grand fashion show “Rendezvous with Diamonds” in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The event was an ode to the brilliance of Irasva’s masterful designs and their commitment to creating one-of-a-kind jewels.

From classic diamond pieces that exude timeless elegance to scene-stealing jadau jewels adorned with vibrant colours and unmatched motifs, Irasva Fine Jewellery’s range of gorgeousness sparkled to various hues of celebration and celebrated today’s free-spirited, confident and independent woman.

Irasva Fine Jewellery’s collections stand out for their unparalleled designs, excellence of resources and brilliant craftsmanship. Each piece is crafted by Irasva’s in-house skilled artisans, who are masters at creating exclusive designs and infusing them with a unique touch. The result is a mesmerising collection that reflects the very essence of sophistication. Its bold, feminine, and effortless jewellery redefined as heirloom pieces set Irasva Fine Jewellery apart as a game changer in the industry.Ketan Patel, CEO of Irasva Fine Jewellery, said, “We are delighted to showcase our collections of jadau & diamond designs for our customers in Ahmedabad. The exclusive fashion show has impressed with its new collections, especially Amara, our fusion pieces of jadau & diamond jewellery, and Leora, our all-diamond sets. We have seen a significant shift in design aesthetics and jewellery preferences of women who have been exposed to international jewellery standards and are committed to delivering one-of-a-kind jewellery masterpieces with our existing and upcoming collections.”

Founded in 2019, the name Irasva is a combination of two Sanskrit words, Ira and Sva, symbolising the importance of self-love. Its gold and diamond jewellery embodies the shared ideologies of the modern woman – love for herself and love for expression. Each woman’s unique jewellery personality is uncovered through a detailed process of understanding and designing, resulting in custom pieces that become a unique expression of themselves. There is a jewellery piece for every other day, allowing modern women to embrace self-love and expression effortlessly.

Irasva’s jewellery atelier is an inspirational house with passionate designers and skilled artisans working with a vision to create jewellery that is cherished by generations as a mark of magnificence, trust, and luxury.

The Irasva boutiques, including the one at Navrangpura in Ahmedabad and stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad, provide the ultimate luxury jewellery buying experience. The brand ensures a holistic and immersive consumer experience, from quality and pricing to display, human interface, and store ambience.

In addition to exquisite craftsmanship and high-quality, unmatched designs, what also differentiates Irasva Fine Jewellery is its transparent and certified buyback & exchange policies and a lifetime warranty.

