IRCTC Introduces "Auto Pay" Feature, Pay Only for Confirmed Train Tickets

Even though you have waiting ticket, your ticket is not confirmed, your money gets debited, and passengers have to go through a lot of stress to get it back. However, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has addressed this issue by introducing a new feature. Passengers will now only pay the ticket amount if their ticket is confirmed.

This feature, called 'Pay Auto Pay', will be prominently displayed on the app and website's first page as a payment gateway option. After booking, passengers do not need to make an immediate payment. The amount will only be blocked temporarily. If the ticket is not confirmed, passengers can rest assured that they will receive a refund.

How's the feature?

This feature works by deducting money from the account in 'IPO'. After deduction for IPO, the amount is blocked in the account of the applicant. If the allotment is received, the money is transferred to the company's account. If not received, the money remains in the applicant's account. This method also works for the 'IRCTC' auto feature.