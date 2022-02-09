IRIS Home Fragrances to shower fragrance of love this Valentine's Day with their special gifting collection

IRIS home Fragrances from Ripple Fragrances, the spatial fragrance initiative of the Mysuru-based NRRS brings its exclusive range of products for the occasion of Valentine's Day. The latest collection has been designed to accentuate love and romance in the ambience with a whiff of enchanting aromas. The eclectic style available under this collection will not only uplift the consumers mood but will also add an aesthetic appeal to the ambience. Available in beautiful kits, the enticing aromas and it's gorgeous delivery systems makes it an excellent gift for your loved ones.

IRIS Home Fragrances strives to elevate the concept of fine living and wellbeing. This romantic collection has also been created to add a personal touch to the celebration of love. Commenting on the new collection, Kiran Ranga, MD and Master Fragrance Creator, Ripple Fragrances, said, "Every year we focus on enhancing the experience of our customers by presenting exclusive collections at IRIS on special occasions. We want to symbolise the powerful emotion of love with our collection. Our V-day collection is designed to bring love and joy and be part of the celebration. Standing true to our commitment, our collection strives to deliver the bespoke quality at an affordable price."

The special Romance range includes room misters, sachets, Embossed Heart Pillar Candle, Embossed Rose Pillar Candle, and Aroma Pillar Candle with a flower accessory in exotic fragrances that can uplift the ambience with its design and fill the air with love and warmth. Potpourri based decorative Wax ring wreath and Valentine flower wreath are available in Rose, Apple-Cinnamon, and Lavender fragrances to enhance love in the air. The curated gifting kits containing flower potpourris, aromatic candle and Fragrance pouch are available in French Lavender and Rose variants.

The Valentine's Day home fragrance range is available at IRIS Aroma Boutiques in Bengaluru and Mysuru, the store opens between 11.00 to 9.00 pm, with vaccinated staff and following all COVID norms for the customers walking into the store. The collection ranges between INR 300-1000, the customers can also avail special discounts from .

The IRIS dream is to create sensory delight through fragrance and form. From fragrant oils to reed diffusers, Iris covers aroma in every form. The fragrance of beautifully designed Iris products has a revitalising effect on its ambience and enhances the aesthetics of the space, too. Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd is a division of the NR Group - with headquarters at Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is the market leader in incense sticks with its flagship brand "Cycle". The NR Group is vertically integrated in the fragrance domain. It is one of the few Indian marketing companies that creates and blends its perfumes in-house. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts. It is a global market share leader in Tuberose and Jasmine extracts.

