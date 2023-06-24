Irusu, one of the first Indian companies to build VR headsets, amps up its services to provide robust VR, AR, and MR solutions to Modern India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: With the world moving to the metaverse, the reality we live in is getting less exciting every day. Once considered niche and high-end technologies, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) have found mainstream applications across the globe. Over the last few years, India has also been witnessing a surge in the demand for VR/AR solutions, gears, and a host of different accessories. From marketers to school-going students, these technologies have found relevance in everyone's life.

Considering this VR/AR boom, Irusu takes its services up a notch to stay in tune with the ongoing digital revolution in the country. One of the first movers in developing VR and AR solutions in India, Irusu provides its clients with hardware and software products. From developing state-of-the-art VR headsets to building interactive VR,AR applications, the company has been helping every Indian embrace the change with its offerings.

Based in Hyderabad and launched back in 2014, Irusu's hardware offerings include advanced VR headsets. Compatible with most smartphones, the company designs these gadgets to provide an immersive experience to all users. Moreover, Irusu enjoys the reputation of being the first Indian VR company to launch its own Google cardboard VR headset. Being a market leader in offering customized and branded Google cardboards across the country, Irusu keeps enhancing its products to improve the user experience.

The software solutions offered by Irusu include custom software applications running on XR (extended reality). From sports and lifestyle to education and real estate, the company works with clients operating in all major industries. Irusu has been credited for building India's first sports-based VR application for Star Sports Pro Kabaddi 3D. The application gave users a unique experience of watching a Kabaddi match, making them feel as if they had been transported to the stadium.

The team at Irusu believes that the country needs young and dynamic developers to take modern technologies to the next level. Considering this, the company has started Irusu EduXR, an initiative to train college students and young graduates in developing VR, AR, and MR applications. Curated by industry professionals, the courses offered at Irusu EduXR focus on giving students hands-on experience in building modern software solutions and understanding the tech environment around them from scratch.

Moreover, Irusu helps colleges to train their students in building robust XR applications by setting up dedicated XR labs. These labs provide a practical and immersive learning experience to students as they master the art of building robust and relevant VR, AR, and MR applications.

Along with its gadgets, software solutions, and educational initiatives, Irusu has also set up dedicated VR gaming zones in cities like Hyderabad and Nandyala. These spaces provide immersive gaming experiences to young and dynamic guests, transporting them to a new world altogether.

With all its services, the Irusu team intends to guide Indians in making space for the virtual world along with the world they live in!

To learn more about Irusu and its offerings, visit its official website here: https://irusu.co.in/

