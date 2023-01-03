Is Dogeliens planning to take over UNUS SED LEO and Chainlink?

Dogeliens (DOGET) is one of the upcoming meme token projects that are ready to skyrocket once the cryptocurrency launches into the market. In this process, DOGET aims to revolutionize the crypto market and outperform top-ranking tokens like UNUS SED LEO (LEO) and Chainlink (LINK).

Will this new project be able to do this and survive in the market despite the recent crypto crash? Let's find this out by discussing all three cryptocurrencies below.

UNUS SED LEO - Providing Long-Term Profit-Earning OptionsUNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a utility token, primarily working as a native cryptocurrency for the Bitfinex crypto exchange platform. This project was initiated in 2017 with the aim of reducing the lending and transaction fees within the ecosystem. LEO tokens are available on the Ethereum Network and EOS blockchain, providing benefits like high scalability and security!

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) ranks in the top 30 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. However, due to the recent crypto crash and collapse of FTX Token (FTT), the economy is very volatile.

Chainlink - Shifting The Traditional Operations To Blockchain TechnologyChainlink (LINK) is a native crypto token of the Chainlink ecosystem. LINK operates as a utility token, allowing users and token holders to pay for transactions and purchases within the ecosystem.

The chainlink project aims to transform centralized businesses and help them incorporate blockchain technology. Through smart contracts, the team facilitates multiple niches like insurance, supply chain, and external payments, adapting this decentralized system.

Dogeliens - Educating People About The Digital Assets

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a community-based meme token that solely depends on user interactions within the system. DOGET operates as a utility and governance cryptocurrency primarily used within the Dogeliens ecosystem.

It is not just a crypto project that enables a person to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) but also educates people about multiple digital assets. The team has incorporated a Learn-to-Earn system, where users can share their knowledge about cryptocurrencies with fellow community members. In return, the person gets a free DOGET for their efforts.

Participate in the presaleIf you are interested in getting DOGET at the lowest price, you should definitely participate in the presale. The presale season has just started, and the starting price is 1 USDT = 1000.00 DOGET. In the next stage, the price will increase by 40 per cent. To get started, you first need to download a crypto wallet of your choice.

Then, connect your wallet by visiting the official website of Dogeliens Token (DOGET). Proceed further by funding the wallet with ETH, BNB, or USDT. The last step is to confirm your purchase and wait for the presale to end. You can claim your DOGET once the vesting period completes, and the project officially launches.

The team is also offering free bonus cryptocurrency at the time of purchase. If you use ETH to buy DOGET, you will get 10 per cent free tokens. Moreover, you can receive 45 per cent extra DOGET if you purchase the tokens within 10 minutes of signing up on the website. Not only this, getting your crypto in the 1st presale stage will make you gain 10 per cent additional DOGET.

