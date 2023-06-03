“Is it for real?” Trains now serve Homemade Jain food and Regional Delicacies, Thanks to this App!

New Delhi (India), June 3: Indians and train journeys go hand in hand and every passenger wants to enjoy it with their family without worrying for meals and the food arrangements. The hassle of waking up early and cooking meals to pack and carry on the journey or relying on the local unhygienic platform food is not really a good idea which can worsen the further journey and might take a troll on the health. Thankfully, there is an app Gofoodieonline a solution to all this hassle and passengers can enjoy the train journeys as much as they enjoy tasty and hygienic homemade food.

Bid adieu to mediocre meals and embrace a delightful meal waiting just a phone call or WhatsApp message away. Train Passengers can now order the desired breakfast, lunch or dinner through the reliable ‘Gofoodieonline’ at +91 7300000239, 7230000235 with their train’s PNR. They can choose from a wide menu serving local delicacies, homemade food, special Jain thalis to the comfort food Khichri, Noodles, Pizzas, Biryani and all what one can crave for, well the list is endless and yes once again it’s all possible in train!

Gofoodieonline has something for everyone’s needs whether it’s a Jain diet or diabetic alterations to food, or perhaps the craving for ‘homemade’ food on a tiring journey or maybe just a little food party on that friends trip, Gofoodieonline got you covered with it’s hot and sizzling food. And the icing on the cake, travellers don’t even need to step down from the train to collect the food, Gofoodieonline delivery partners will deliver the online food order in train meal on passenger’s seat. So all they have to do is just order and relax.

Another benefit that Gofoodieonline provides is ordering in bulk which can be placed in advanced to avoid any hassle during family, work, school trips or even pilgrimage. Now youth does not even need to worry for their parents or elderly travelling alone in train, they can just order the food from even another city and fellow person will receive it on their seat with the option of modification like less spicy or avoiding any particular ingredient for fast purposes. So easy isn’t it!

For the question on how to order the dishes, Gofoodieonline provides a hassle-free experience for ordering food in trains 24/7 without settling for less on quality and taste. The service is very much synchronized with train halts, representing delays or early arrivals, so travellers can partake in their luscious meals immediately. However, it is recommended to order at least an hour before the scheduled arrival time at the desired station to ensure timely delivery. The order can be placed on app, the website www.gofoodieonline.com or simply via WhatsApp on +91 7300000239, 7230000235 with train details/PNR number. The WhatsApp chat supports English, Hindi and Hinglish as well.

Started in 2017 with 90 stations, Gofoodieonline swiftly emerged as a prominent food delivery app across the nation, now serving food at 950 stations and also proudly serving as an official partner of the IRCTC e-catering service, Gofoodieonline ensures a seamless experience for its users be it on App, Website or WhatsApp. Maintaining an extensive network of over 1,700 FSSAI- approved cafés and restaurants, guaranteeing that customers get top-notch and hygienic food across India, Gofoodieonline brings an extensive array of culinary delights right to the fingertips of passengers on their train seats.

Inside tip: You can avail and extra 10% discount on your next train meal by using the coupon code GFOPRR.

