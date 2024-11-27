Is Sikar Better Than Kota for JEE and NEET: Preparation Facilities and Results

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Are you gearing up for competitive exams like JEE or NEET? Wondering if Sikar is better than Kota for JEE, or if it's a better choice for NEET?

Well, let's clear up that confusion! Let's find the answer to the question: " Is Sikar better than Kota for JEE and NEET?" For years, Kota has been the go-to coaching hub for these exams, but things are changing. These days, Sikar is quickly becoming a top destination for stress-free yet high-quality coaching. With impressive results, excellent education, and dedicated faculty who focus on each student, Sikar is giving Kota a run for its money!

Digging further, let us get to know how Sikar has come as a preferred destination for JEE and NEET preparation.

While the heat of JEE and NEET has been melting down the students, as the bustling wind, Kota has stood earlier, thus turning out to be a surrendering spot for students.

But, not today.

Today, Sikar is the rising haven for the Best JEE & NEET Coaching, taking the place of Kota. Loaded with many facets that can turn students' hard work into success stories, Sikar challenges Kota's dominance. Explore it now.

Striking Results of Sikar Strikes Out Kota:

One of the primary reasons for Sikar's rise as a coaching hub is its institutes' consistent success in producing top ranks.

Holding the top institutes with proven track records, Sikar happens to bag the winning sport between Kota and Sikar in the success rate of JEE and NEET.

Certain leading institutes in Sikar have shown better results than Kota in JEE and NEET. One of these top institutes, PCP Sikar, has emerged as the best option over the past few years, with the highest scorers above 99.9% percentile in JEE Mains 2024 and 300+ selections in JEE Advanced 2024.

Coming to NEET, out of all the students who took coaching from one of the leading Sikar institutes, more than 150 students obtained above 600 marks in 2023. In the recent year, NEET UG 2024, students of PCP Sikar, a part of Prince Education Hub SIKAR, have hit higher with an AIR-1 rank, along with 800+ students cracking NEET UG 2024.

The performance statistics of the Sikar coaching centres reveal that relative success standards have improved by more than 30 percent in the past five years, which is indicative of their upsurging competency.

Thus, Sikar is coming out from the shadow of Kota, where it is not just a competitor but a better one.

Sikar's Selection Rate Shadows Kota's:

The selection rate at Sikar coaching institutes emerge to be on the higher side compared to Kota coaching institutes.

By 2024 NEET, about 7.48% of students in Sikar's coaching institutes made their way into government medical colleges while Kota's stand low with 3.9%. This selection ratio of Sikar is significantly higher than the national average of 1.3%.

Coming to JEE, though Kota stands with larger selection base, Sikar proves its worth with students having score 100 percentile and 99.9% percentile.

Individual Attention is the Key:

Loads of students and a bunch of teachers are no way better for successful results in JEE and NEET. But Kota follows this strategy.

Rendering the old strategy, Sikar has taken up the new decade's success formula "personalized education".

Sikar institutions differentiate themselves with smaller batch size that enables them to attend to all their students. Each student is given an exclusive mentorship ensuring personalized care and focus on the student.

Which one will you choose? A batch size of 30-40 or a group of 100?

The smaller the batch size at Sikar, the greater the individual attention and, the better the results in JEE and NEET.

Coaching Cost that Doesn't Hit You Hard:

Nowadays, education is not just connected to learning. Instead, it is directly and indirectly connected with finance.

Living and studying in Kota has become so expensive in the recent past, and it has become very difficult for many middle-class families to afford. On the other hand, Sikar can offer similar quality for much less money spent.

Yes, leveling down the burden of the students and their families, the fees in Sikar institutes are comparatively lower by 20-30 percent when compared with the Kota institutes.

For instance, the expenditure incurred per student in Kota is around Rs3-4 lakh per annum, and in Sikar, Rs2-2.5 lakh per annum. Won't the reduction in cost reduces your parent's stress, putting a smile on your face?

Quality matters in both Faculty and Infrastructure:

The higher the quality, the higher the success outcome in students taking up the coaching for JEE and NEET. Don't you agree?

If yes, the Sikar stands out in this facet. Teaching faculties of coaching institutes in Sikar have also expanded their facilities in terms of recruiting proper experienced teachers many of them delivered their services in Kota.

Data suggests that more than 90% of the teaching staff of Sikar coaching institutes have teaching experience of more than 5 years.

Adding on, these institutes provide comfortable classrooms, sophisticated lab facilities as well as other teaching aids to make learning more effective.

These facilities assure that the students learning in the Sikar region get a quality education, if not better than the students in the Kota region.

Stress is never a Word in Sikar:

The extremely competitive and, at times, pressurizing environment in Kota is something that has stirred up controversies due to the students' increasing stress levels and even declining mental health. Sikar provides a more relaxed and supportive environment.

The atmosphere of Sikar is comparatively different in terms of small population size and density, allowing the students to have a pressure-free environment to concentrate.

Sikar, having no disturbances in their environment, keeps the students fit and able to handle their classes with ease.

This nurturing atmosphere has become the main pull factor for students, towards Sikar specifically.

Comparing Sikar and Kota for JEE and NEET:

Juggling between the lines and the comparison between Sikar and Kota, Sikar dominates Kota.

Slowly and gradually, Sikar has emerged as a preferable destination for students preparing for JEE and NEET.

So, if you are a student or parent of a student planning to take up NEET or JEE Coaching, break your doubt "Is Sikar better than Kota for NEET and JEE?" with the strong answer "Yes, Sikar is the right and the best place for NEET and JEE Coaching.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor