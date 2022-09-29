Isha Tyagi bags the First Runner up position as Glamm Onn Mrs India Plus Size

Delhi, September 29: I have been giving a lot of importance to fashion, trends and style, which is why today I have got this gift of following my passion. Glamm Onn Mrs India Plus Size 1st runner-up Isha Tyagi expressed her happiness in this way.

Isha tells about her journey that when I look at my journey, it looks like a roller coaster ride. Where despite being plus size, I am quite confident with my body shape and feel comfortable. I would like to give the credit for this position to my 17-year-old daughter Katyayani and my husband Vibhor, who supported me in every step and took care of all the responsibilities related to the house in such a way that I could focus on my dreams.

During this, I also explored the field of event management and also paid attention to the fashion industry. In the midst of all this, my mentors Man Dua, Dr Varun Katyal, Lokesh Sharma, Pooja Bimrah, Monika Bhadauria, Jeet Gill, and Supriya Nagar gave me the courage and showed me the way to victory. I wish that all those women who are entangled in the four walls of their house should also come forward to soar in their spirits and be an example for the world by taking pride in their body shape, form and complexion.

