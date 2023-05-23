Ishan Technologies Supports Hybrid Network Connections to Google Cloud with Partner Interconnect Accreditation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ishan Technologies, a leading ICT Group with a strong pan-India presence, announced its partnership with Google Cloud as an authorized service provider. The company aims to drive cloud adoption and transform the way Indian businesses function. Through Google Cloud's Partner Interconnect, Ishan is enabling customers to connect to Google Cloud across India in a secure, cost effective and reliable way. These services will improve business growth and performance for users by giving them access to expertise, infrastructure, and support services.

The present global scenario has highlighted the importance of business resilience and agility, which can be achieved through cloud adoption. According to Infosys' Digital Radar 2023 report, 23% of 2,700 survey respondents prioritised cloud services as the way to make the most of their digital transformation programs, and achieve returns on investment. Considering that businesses are realising its benefits, an increasing number of organisations are now relying on cloud services to increase efficiency. To ensure that their applications are future-proof, businesses are modernising them by leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

Commenting on the association, Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and MD, Ishan Technologies, said, "We are glad to announce that Ishan Technologies has received partner accreditation for Google Cloud Interconnect to support 99.99% availability topology. Businesses require effective cloud management and optimisation due to increased reliance on cloud infrastructure. Our partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing clients with innovative solutions to scale and transform their businesses. Enterprises can connect to Google Cloud services over our secure network rather than open public internet connection, making it more secure and reliable."

With uniqueness in its DNA, Ishan Technologies understands that every business is unique and has helped the nation's most prestigious brands run their business efficiently with their customized IT and Telecom solutions. Established in the year 2000, Ishan has become one of the leading System Integrators and premium Internet Service Providers in India with a pan-national presence and growing at a CAGR of 35 per cent.

