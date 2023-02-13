Israel India Tech showcased at Eco Tech Summit

Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel was the Chief Guest of the Leadership in Eco-Technology Summit held in Mumbai.

Shoshani was interviewed on stage by Adline Castelino, Ex Miss Universe 2020 runner-up. In an exclusive interview, Kobbie said, " He came as Consul General to Mumbai in 2021 and India in 2021 was 6th in production & GDP, today India is in 5th place only because of the success of Make in India. India & Israel are complementary economies that can help each other in Eco Tech.

Shoshani being an environmental person said the Government of India is doing a great job and going in the right direction for combating Climate change.

Many Israeli companies like Huliot Pipes have been set up in India and many Indian companies like Tata have expanded operations in Israel. Israel specializes in Eco Tech, Cyber security, AI, Water Tech, Agriculture Tech, and FinTech. The joint collaboration of sharing technology and make in India has benefitted both countries in growth and development."

Sagi Itcher, Economic Head of Trade & Mision, Ministry of Trade, Israel said " Israeli Technologies is leading the world for a better place. I 2 U 2, India Israel USA UAE is an important mechanism that once the Israel technology & innovation will be laid in India you will start seeing the effect of helping Indians across the country with cleaner air, water, better infrastructure, greener buildings, and the next generation will also benefit with a greener planet."

Jose Estima, the CEO, of Heliroma Huliot who came from Portugal for the summit, said, We cannot achieve sustainability if we do not have awareness and everyone contributes to make efforts. Heliroma Huliot in 2021 had 65 per cent of its energy coming from green energy. By end of 2023, all the energy required for the company will come from green energy. ''

Miki Kedem, CEO, of Huliot India, said, " We are India's first certified green pipe and our eco tech products are Recyclable Leakproof saving water, and UV resistant. This is created a new eco revolution in the real estate industry."

Huliot India was the Title presenter of the summit which was produced by Atlantis Media Ventures Ltd, directed by Dr Roshan Roddrigues and gracefully hosted by Adline Castelino, Ex Miss Universe 2020 runner-up. The summit will be telecast exclusively on Times Now and Mirror Now.

This story is provided by Atlantis Media.will not be responsible for the content of the article. (ANI / Atlantis Media)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor