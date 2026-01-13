ITC Shares Continue to Fall as Stock Slides by 17%; Experts See Long-Term Buying Opportunity for Patient Investors

Shares of FMCG giant ITC fell 1% to ₹334.05 apiece, hitting a fresh 52-week low, on Tuesday, January 13, as the market reacted to broader weakness and the looming excise duty hike on cigarettes. The FMCG stock has been in focus since the beginning of the year after the government announced a hike in cigarette taxes, which will be effective from February 1, 2026.In December 2025, the Indian government announced an additional excise duty on tobacco products effective February 1.The finance ministry announced amendments to the Central Excise Act that introduced excise duty ranging from ₹2,050 to ₹8,500 per 1,000 cigarette sticks, depending on their length. This levy will apply in addition to the now increased 40% GST.

Since the announcement by the government, the ITC stock has witnessed downgrades from several brokerages.The FMCG stock has remained under pressure in the near-term. ITC's share price has lost 17% during the nine trading sessions in January. Meanwhile, the FMCG stock has shed nearly 20% in the last six months and 24% in one year.ITC shares are listed on both the BSE and NSE. It hit a 52-week high of ₹471.50 on February 1, 2025.

Experts , see the recent slump as a potential buying opportunity, especially for ITC. He believes the market has already reacted to the news, and the diversified nature of ITC's business makes it a good long-term investment. Mantri suggests accumulating ITC in the current zone and adding more if it dips towards ₹320-330. He recommends a stop loss below ₹300, with a target of ₹400-410 for the long term. Lovelesh Sharma, co-founder of MarketFeds Analytics, points out that tobacco stocks, often called "sin stocks," are subject to higher tax rates. However, he also notes that tobacco demand is relatively stable, allowing companies to pass on tax increases to consumers. Sharma considers ITC a safer long-term investment due to its diversified business, strong financial performance, and consistent dividend payouts. While Godfrey Phillips is fundamentally sound, it's more exposed as a pure-play cigarette company, making it riskier. Sharma suggests long-term investors consider gradually buying ITC on dips, with a buy range of ₹305-320 and a stop loss at ₹275. The key takeaway is that the tobacco industry faces uncertainty due to potential tax increases. ITC, with its diversified business, is generally considered a safer bet than pure-play tobacco companies like Godfrey Phillips. Investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and investment goals before making any decisions.