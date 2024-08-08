ITC Sunfeast launches nutritious biscuits for kids 'Super Egg & Milk'

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 8: ITC Sunfeast, known for bringing new and innovative experiences to consumers, today hosted a one-of-a-kind conference between hen and cows. A lively discussion took place between their representatives, where they humorously highlighted the challenges of making milk and eggs more appealing to children while emphasizing their contributions to providing good nutrition.

Following their conversation, a larger panel discussion was held, featuring eminent personalities from various fields. Madan Mohan Maiti, Chairman, National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) West Bengal, Dr. Dulal Chandra Sen, Vice-Chairman, IDA East Zone, Dr. Ananya Bhowmik, Clinical Nutritionist and Lifestyle Consultant, celebrity mom Koneenica Banerjee, Archana Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Nourishing Schools. The panel iterated that both egg and milk are extremely crucial during the developing years of the child, as they are a source of protein with many other nutrients like Vitamins A, D, E, iron, etc. The panel further discussed innovative ways to make milk and egg consumption more exciting for kids.

Building on similar insights and understanding an industry gap for egg and milk biscuits, ITC Sunfeast today introduced its latest product innovation, Sunfeast Super Egg & Milk Biscuit, with 'Goodness of Protein'.

The biscuit has been carefully crafted by ITC's product development team to ensure children derive nutrition along with delicious melt-in-the-mouth experience with a super crunch. Further, the tagline, "Super Combo, Super Tasty," reflects the brand's commitment to delivering 'Good for you' products to its consumers.

Speaking on the product launch, Ali Harris Shere, COO of Biscuits and Cakes Cluster, ITC Foods, shared, "Our consumer research highlighted that mother's consider egg and milk to be essential food for children, however, individually, these ingredients are not very convenient for children to consume, especially for out-of-home consumption. Mothers want to provide these nutrients but existing products in the market do not have a combination of both. This prompted us to work with our product development teams to bring these two essential food components in a form of a biscuit making it convenient for everyday consumption. We are the first to introduce a biscuit with egg and milk at various accessible price points in India."

The Sunfeast Egg & Milk Biscuits will be available across South and East India at a price point of Rs. 5, Rs. 10 and Rs. 30. It will be rolled out in rest of the country in a phased manner.

At ITC, it has been a constant endeavour to offer value-added food offering to the consumer given the changing lifestyle and consumer preference. As part of its nutrition strategy 'Help India Eat Better' framework, ITC is leveraging its strengths in science-based, consumer led product development, agri, etc. to meet consumer needs and help them make informed choices.

