ITC's Hotel Group expands in Rajasthan with ‘Mementos Jaipur’

New Delhi, May 27 ITC’s Hotel Group announced the opening of Mementos by ITC Hotels, Jaipur, its second Mementos property in India, after Mementos Udaipur.

Growing through the asset right strategy, ‘Mementos Jaipur’ is another addition to the ‘managed’ portfolio of the group.

With this addition, ITC’s Hotel Group now has 14 operating properties across various brands in Rajasthan with a few more in the pipeline.

Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, “We are on an impressive growth trajectory and are delighted to offer a variety of hospitality solutions in Rajasthan, one of India’s most vibrant and popular tourist attractions.”

He said that the ‘Mementos Jaipur’ mirrors the luxury and majesty of this historical destination.

“This property will also offer some of ITC Hotels signature food and beverage selections along with our renowned service excellence. Stays and celebrations at ‘Mementos Jaipur’ are sure to rekindle the memories of a lifetime,” he said.

He said that the ‘Mementos Jaipur’, a captivating haven is an ideal destination for dreamy bespoke weddings.

