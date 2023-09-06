Itiksha Verma Joins The World Designing Forum, Pioneering a New Chapter in Fashion Evolution

Ghagwal (J & K) [India], September 6: The World Designing Forum is proud to announce the addition of a dynamic new member, Itiksha Verma, the creative force behind Haut’zz Designer Studio. Hailing from Ghagwal in Jammu & Kashmir, Itiksha Verma has embarked on a journey that encapsulates resilience, determination, and a passion for redefining the fashion landscape.

After completing her degree and even securing a faculty position in a prominent fashion institute, Itiksha’s unwavering determination led her to take the road less traveled. Inspired to make a significant impact, she launched her own fashion brand, Haut’zz, in February 2020. However, the nascent stages of her dream were met with the global upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Undeterred, Itiksha adapted to the circumstances, working tirelessly from home and utilizing social media to establish an online presence.

The inaugural online order on August 29th marked a pivotal moment for Haut’zz Designer Studio, a testament to Itiksha’s indomitable spirit and dedication. Her brand, named after the French term “hautecouture” which translates to high fashion, embodies her vision of offering affordable, high-quality, and distinctive clothing options for every stratum of society. Itiksha Verma’s goal is not merely to create a brand, but to be an integral part of the evolving fashion narrative, one that resonates globally.

“It’s a collaborative effort that has brought Haut’zz to this point,” acknowledges Itiksha humbly, refusing to claim sole credit. “My family, friends, and the community have been instrumental in shaping this journey. Their unwavering support has been my driving force.”

With a profound sense of purpose, Haut’zz aspires to preserve cultural authenticity while embracing modernity. Itiksha Verma’s brand aims to sew compassion and understanding into the fabric of society, paralleling the harmony of threads in a masterpiece. Each individual, much like every thread, contributes to the rich tapestry of humanity.

“Itiksha Verma’s story exemplifies the triumph of perseverance and innovation,” remarks the spokesperson of The World Designing Forum. “We are delighted to welcome her as a member and look forward to witnessing her brand’s growth and impact.”

The World Designing Forum is a global platform that brings together creative minds from various industries to exchange ideas, share experiences, and inspire innovation. Itiksha Verma’s inclusion adds a new dimension to the Forum’s commitment to fostering creativity and ingenuity across diverse domains.

