ITM University Gwalior Receives Prestigious 'Platinum Award' for Excellence in Management and Engineering Education

New Delhi [India], November 1: ITM University Gwalior is the only university in Central India providing the best management and engineering education to be awarded the Platinum Award by QS I-Gauge. This recognition underscores ITM University Gwalior's unwavering commitment to academic research, innovation, industry interface, excellent placements, top-notch infrastructure, and exceptional facilities. Notably, ITM University Gwalior has consistently maintained its position among the top universities in India for an impressive 26 years. This latest accolade, bestowed by the esteemed QS International Agency, further solidifies its status as a leader in education.

Prestigious Recognition

The award's parameters, set by QS i-Gauge, encompass the university's standing on both national and international fronts, evaluating factors such as teaching quality, faculty expertise, research output, placement records, campus infrastructure, governance, and admission procedures. ITM University Gwalior's School of Management achieved a perfect score of 250 out of 250, cementing its status as a leader in providing quality management education.

Leadership and Dedication

The leadership of ITM University Gwalior, including Chancellor Mrs. Ruchi Singh, Pro-Chancellor Dr. Daulat Singh Chauhan, and In-charge Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. SN Khedkar, expressed their delight in receiving this prestigious recognition. They highlighted that this achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students, faculty, and staff who have persevered through changing times to maintain the university's educational standards.

Course Offerings

ITM University Gwalior offers a diverse range of courses in various disciplines, including Engineering, Management, Medical, Nursing, Agriculture, Law, Mass Communication, Journalism, and Sciences. The university is renowned for providing high-quality education from undergraduate degrees to postgraduate and Ph.D. levels. Notably, the university focuses on equipping its students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel globally, offering a variety of core courses that enhance employability.

The Faculty of Law at ITM University Gwalior offers courses such as B.LL.B., L.L.B., L.L.M., Mass Communication and Journalism, and B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication, as well as various designing courses. Additionally, the university provides courses in B.Sc. Agriculture, M.Sc. in Agriculture, B.Com, M.Com, BBA, and MBA, among others.

Future Goals

Receiving the QS I-Gauge Platinum Award serves as an inspiration for ITM University Gwalior to continue its journey of academic excellence and innovation. The university aims to further enhance the quality of education and placement services, ensuring that its students are well-prepared to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving global job market.

For more details, visit: www.itmuniversity.ac.in

