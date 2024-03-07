IVCA Conclave 2024 Sets New Benchmark for the Next Phase of Growth of AIF Industry

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: India's apex industry body for alternative assets, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), hosted the 13th edition of its flagship event, the IVCA Conclave in Mumbai on February 26-27, 2024. IVCA Conclave 2024 gathered industry stalwarts, including limited partners (LPs), private equity firms (PEs), venture capitalists (VCs), family offices, and distinguished government officials to celebrate and strategise the growth of the alternate capital industry.

Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, and Chairperson, IVCA, said, "As we conclude the IVCA Conclave 2024, let us reflect on the alternate capital industry's remarkable journey of meticulous economic development, which positions us or the phase leading to India@100. As an industry body, our vision resonates with the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Bharat Nirman,' and the fact that every US$1 Mn of PE-VC funding has the potential to generate US$5.8 Mn in revenue, 47 jobs, and US$1.2 Mn in taxes is a testament to the multiplier effect that AIFs give rise to. By spearheading innovation in sunrise industries, fostering inclusive and sustainable growth the industry can expertly propel India's GDP to its US$5 Tn goal."

The IVCA Conclave set a new benchmark with over 900 delegates from more than 330 unique funds/firms, underscoring its role as a leading forum for the investment community in India. The attendees included 762 GPs, 55 global LPs, and over 100 domestic LPs and family offices, reflecting the Conclave's diverse and high-caliber participation. Women accounted for 33% of total delegates in attendance.

Esteemed government officials shared their insights at the IVCA Conclave 2024. Numerous key announcements and revelations were made by Shri S. Ramann, CMD, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI); Shri Ananth Narayan, Whole Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); and Shri Pradeep Ramakrishnan, ED, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

IVCA and EY also unveiled the 2024 edition of their India Trend Book, a comprehensive resource containing insight into the evolving spectrum of the alternative investment industry. It revealed that although 2023 saw muted startup investments, fundraising, and exits had thrived.

Several industry veterans from the alternate capital industry and the IVCA Executive Committee spoke at the various panel discussions. These included Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, and Chairperson, IVCA; Ashley Menezes, Partner & COO, ChrysCapital, and Vice Chairperson, IVCA; and IVCA Executive Committee members Nipun Sahni, Partner, Apollo Global Management; Vineet Rai, Founder, Aavishkaar Group and Managing Partner, Aavishkaar Capital; Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, Indian Angel Network (IAN); Rahul Khanna, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Trifecta Capital; Rema Subramanian, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Ankur Capital; Anjali Bansal, Founder, Avaana Capital; Shagoofa Rashid Khan, Group General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF); and Neha Grover, Regional Lead-IFC, South Asia Funds Group, International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The IVCA Conclave 2024 boasted a prestigious lineup of lead sponsors, including Edelweiss Alternatives, Elevar Equity, Eversource Capital, IC Universal Legal, Iron Pillar, and Peak XV. Additionally, the event was supported by co-sponsors ChrysCapital, Deloitte, Indian Angel Network, JSA, Khaitan & Co., KKR, Madison India Capital, Oman India Joint Investment Fund, Sathguru Catalysers, and 360 ONE. Serving as the Knowledge Partners were Aavishkaar Capital, Analysys Mason, Amazon Web Services, CPP Investments, IQ-EQ, Microsoft for Startups, and PwC India, collectively contributing to the enriching experience of the Conclave. The IVCA Conclave 2024 had EY as its Investment Banking Partner, HSBC as its Banking Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat as its Fourth Wheel PE Partner, Beams Fintech Fund, Kotak Alternate Assets, and TVS Capital Funds as the Gala Dinner Sponsors. Multiples Alternate Asset Management was the Gala Cocktail Sponsor, while Blume Ventures, Cactus Venture Partners, and Gaja Capital acted as the Awards Sponsors. Tata Capital and IvyCap Ventures were the Supporting Partners, and Praxis Global Alliance served as the Award Partner, with Preqin as the Data Partner. The Associate Partners for the IVCA Conclave 2024 included AVCA, CVCA, Dharma Media Consultants, GPCA, HKVCA, and IATI.

The Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) is a not-for-profit, apex industry body promoting the alternate capital industry and fostering a vibrant investing ecosystem in India. IVCA is committed to supporting the ecosystem by facilitating advocacy discussions with the Government of India, policymakers, and regulators, resulting in the rise of entrepreneurial activity, innovation, and job creation in India and contributing towards the development of India as a leading fund management hub. IVCA members are the most active domestic and global VCs, PEs, funds for infrastructure, real estate, credit funds, limited partners, investment companies, family offices, corporate VCs, and knowledge partners. These funds invest in emerging companies, venture growth, buyout, special situations, distressed assets, and credit and venture debt, among others.

