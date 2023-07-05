Iyda Foundation and NAAC A++ Guru Kashi University announce transformative partnership for enhanced branding and promotions in Bihar and Jharkhand

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 5: In a landmark move designed to stimulate educational and socio-economic progress in Bihar and Jharkhand, Iyda Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to educational and skill enhancement initiatives, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with NAAC A++ Guru Kashi University, a prestigious institution of higher education.

This collaboration represents a shared vision between the two entities to amplify their reach and impact in Bihar and Jharkhand through targeted branding and promotional activities. By integrating their resources, the partnership aims to significantly enhance awareness about various educational and government schemes available to students, leading to increased opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Speaking about the collaboration, S. Sukhraj Singh, Managing Director of Guru Kashi University, said, "Our partnership with Iyda Foundation marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the youth of Bihar and Jharkhand. By leveraging the foundation's community influence and our academic expertise, we will be able to extend our reach and make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless students."

Iyda Foundation has been a pillar of support in the regions, aiding and educating over 10,000 Students of Bihar and Jharkhand

Iyda Foundation:

Iyda Foundation is a reputable non-profit organization committed to empowering India's youth through educational initiatives, skills development, and awareness of government schemes. They strive to bridge the gap between potential and opportunities, ensuring every student has a fair chance at a bright future.

Guru Kashi University:

Guru Kashi University, a NAAC A++ university, is a respected institution of higher learning, celebrated for its strong curriculum, world-class faculty, and commitment to nurturing educational opportunities. Their vision aligns perfectly with the goal of grooming future leaders ready to make a significant impact in their chosen fields. GKU is first private university in Punjab having NAAC A++ and other 2 accreditations.

