IYDF and AAS Fitness and Wellness Host Charity Event at Aadhartirth Ashram, Bringing Joy and Health to Orphans

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: The Aadhartirth Ashram orphanage in Nashik became the center of a heartwarming and energetic charity event on the afternoon of August 31. Organized by Ashay Ulhas Ranade, with the generous support of AAS Fitness and Wellness, the event provided 35 orphans with both physical activity and nutritional support, promoting a healthier and happier lifestyle.

Event Organization and Volunteer Team

Ashay Ulhas Ranade led the event with the help of a dedicated team of 12 volunteers, including Asmita Ashay Ranade, Ayesha Khan, Khushi Raka, Sakshi Darekar, Rupesh Ruperi, Arjun Potinde, Parvej Attar, Suraj Pawar, Sangram Pagare, Sagar Kale, Rajat Ighe, and Shardul Ashay Ranade. Their commitment and hard work were instrumental in making the event a resounding success.

Details of Aid Provided

AAS Fitness and Wellness generously donated a variety of sports equipment and food supplies to meet the needs of the children. The sports gear included badminton sets, chessboards, jump ropes, obstacles for training, and footballs. On the nutritional side, the donations included wheat flour, flattened rice, soybean chunks, sunflower oil, green grams, and red lentils. These provisions were not only aimed at enhancing the children's physical fitness but also at supporting their dietary needs.

Activities at the Event

The day was filled with engaging activities designed to promote both physical and mental well-being. The children participated in a range of exercises, including warm-ups, fitness drills like push-ups and high knees, ball games, obstacle courses, agility exercises, memory and coordination games, as well as command-response games. Additionally, a valuable session on hygiene and the importance of nutritious food was conducted to educate the children on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Reflections from the Organizer

After the event, Ashay Ulhas Ranade shared his thoughts: "I was truly happy to organize this event. Over the years, my heart has been warmed by the charitable work I've done for children. While I also provide exercise and games for children in my gym, those are commercial activities. Today, however, I felt deeply fulfilled because the work we did was purely for humanitarian service. I am incredibly grateful to my friends and students whose support made today's event possible. A special thanks to the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Sam Macleod for giving us the opportunity to serve society."

Looking Ahead

This event not only provided the children with essential sports equipment and food but also brought them health and happiness. The partnership between IYDF and AAS Fitness and Wellness reflects a deep commitment to social responsibility. Moving forward, both organizations plan to continue their collaboration, organizing more meaningful events that bring hope and joy to children, and contributing to the betterment of society.

