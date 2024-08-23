IYDF and Allahabad Boot House Ignite Hope for Underprivileged Children in Jamshedpur

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: On the afternoon of August 21, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Allahabad Boot House to host a heartwarming charity event at Jamshedpur High School. Organized by Syed Zeeshan, with active participation from volunteers Meeraj Fatima and Sartaj Fatima, the event brought warmth and hope to 20 underprivileged students.

During the event, the children received a variety of essential supplies, including school bags, shoes, slippers, rice, wheat, noodles, cakes, biscuits, pencil cases, scales, colorful sharpeners, pencils, pens, erasers, as well as sports equipment like bats, footballs, and jump ropes. These donations not only addressed the children's educational needs but also encouraged them to engage in physical activities, supporting their holistic development.

In addition to the material donations, the event featured a quiz competition and a debate, where the children eagerly participated, showcasing their intellect and talents. The smiles on the children's faces filled Syed Zeeshan with immense joy, who remarked that this experience was one of the most beautiful moments of his life. He expressed how rewarding it was to be part of such a meaningful event that allowed the children to feel the care and love of the community.

This event was more than just a donation; it was a demonstration of IYDF and Allahabad Boot House's deep commitment to the future of underprivileged children. Through their actions, they ignited a spark of hope in the hearts of these children, embodying the belief that "love and care can change the world."

