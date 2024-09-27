IYDF and Awale's Superspeciality Clinic Brighten the Lives of Orphanage Children with Care and Support

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: In September 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Awale's Superspeciality Clinic, organised a heartwarming event at Dnyandeep Balgruha Orphanage in Pune, India. This initiative aimed to provide essential supplies and recreational activities to 37 orphans, bringing joy to their lives while offering them hope and motivation for the future.

Partnering for a Cause: Spreading Love and Care

IYDF has always been committed to supporting vulnerable groups, especially children and youth, through charitable activities. This event was organised in partnership with Awale's Superspeciality Clinic, led by Priyanka Tukaram Awale. The team of enthusiastic volunteers, including Dr. Tukaram Awale, Manik Tilekar, Dr. Rahul Naik, Sanjana Jadhav, Rohit Shirsat, Gaurav Tilekar, Pooja Awale, Rupali Awale, and Ajay Sutar, came together to provide much-needed support for the children at Dnyandeep Balgruha Orphanage.

The orphanage director, Madhuri Shinde, warmly welcomed the volunteers and expressed her gratitude for their visit. The day's activities, which included games and interaction, not only made the children feel loved by society but also ensured they had an unforgettable morning filled with fun and laughter.

A Variety of Activities: Bringing Joy to the Children

The event kicked off at 9 AM, with volunteers leading the children in various sports and entertainment activities, including cricket, catch games, and football matches. The children eagerly participated, running around with joy, as the grounds were filled with laughter and energy.

In the cricket match, the children showcased their athletic talents, while the catch game tested their reflexes and teamwork. Football was especially popular, as the children, guided by the volunteers, immersed themselves in the fun of the sport. These activities not only provided physical exercise but also taught the children the importance of teamwork and collaboration.

Essential Supplies: Supporting the Children's Growth

While the primary focus of the event was interaction and entertainment, the volunteers also brought along essential supplies to support the children's needs. The donations included food, clothing, school supplies, and everyday necessities. These contributions offered much-needed relief to the orphanage and helped alleviate some of the challenges the children face in their daily lives.

Beyond the donations, the volunteers engaged with the children, making them feel supported and cared for. As one of the volunteers shared: "Although these children face difficult circumstances, they remain full of enthusiasm and optimism. This event was not just about providing supplies but also about giving them hope and encouragement."

Reflections from Volunteers: A Deep Sense of Fulfilment and Joy

After the event, Priyanka Tukaram Awale expressed her thoughts: "Spending the day with these children has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. Their discipline and positive attitude left a lasting impression on us. It was truly an honour to provide them with assistance, and I strongly encourage more people to get involved in similar charitable activities."

Other volunteers echoed similar sentiments, noting that the children's smiles and enthusiasm brought them immense satisfaction. "These children taught us how to maintain a positive outlook, even in the face of challenges. Seeing them so happy brought us tremendous joy," the volunteers remarked.

Feedback from the Orphanage: A Profound Impact of Kindness

Madhuri Shinde, director of Dnyandeep Balgruha Orphanage, expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the donations and care provided by IYDF and Awale's Superspeciality Clinic. She noted: "This event not only brought material support but, more importantly, made the children feel loved and cared for by society. We hope to receive more support like this in the future to help these children grow and thrive."

IYDF's Ongoing Commitment: Supporting Vulnerable Children Globally

This event at Dnyandeep Balgruha Orphanage reaffirmed IYDF's commitment to supporting underprivileged children worldwide. IYDF plans to expand its charitable efforts in India and beyond, with a focus on education, health, and career development, providing more opportunities for children to build a better future.

Conclusion: A Collective Effort to Brighten the Future

This event not only provided material assistance to 37 orphans but also infused their lives with joy and hope through sports, games, and interaction. The volunteers' selfless dedication allowed the children to feel the warmth of society's care, and the children's optimism and enthusiasm deeply touched everyone involved.

IYDF will continue to collaborate with more companies and volunteers, striving to provide love and support to underprivileged children worldwide and working together to light up their future with hope.

