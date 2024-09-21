IYDF and Cakes n Shakes Bring Joy and Support to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Trinuveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Cakes n Shakes, organized a charitable event at Udhavum Ullangal in Tirunelveli. This initiative aimed to bring material support and a joyful experience to 35 local children. The event was led by Susi Prabhakaran, who, along with a team of dedicated volunteers, shared an afternoon filled with compassion and fun.

Joining Hands to Bring Hope to Children

The volunteer team included Pradeep Ragavan, Anuroop Pradeep, Hemalatha Gopala Krishnan, Anuvindh Pradeep, Rithish Rameshkum, Mathan Raj, Antony Balan, Praveen Subramanian, Rajesh Kumar, and Asaina Abdul Hameed. Through their collective effort, the volunteers provided essential living and educational supplies such as rice, pulses, sugar, salt, stationery, soap, shampoo, and sports equipment. They also engaged in close interactions with the children. Mrs. Venancia Devi, the head of Udhavum Ullangal, expressed deep gratitude to IYDF and Cakes n Shakes for their generous support.

IYDF and Cakes n Shakes, as the event's sponsors, also provided a variety of treats including candies and snacks, offering the children not only material support but also emotional warmth.

Activities on Site: Filled with Fun and Care

This event was more than just the distribution of supplies; it was a lively gathering full of interactive activities. The children and volunteers participated in fun games such as musical chairs, ring toss, hopscotch, and skipping rope. Singing and dancing activities filled the venue with the children's laughter. The volunteers also delivered speeches on education and personal development, encouraging the children to transform their futures through learning.

These activities provided the children with more than just material aid; they also felt the warmth and support of society. The interactions between the volunteers and the children fostered a sense of closeness, filling the event with harmony and happiness.

Reflections on the Event: Spreading Love and Warmth

Ms. Susi Prabhakaran shared her thoughts after the event, saying, "Spending the day with these children has been incredibly heartwarming for me and the volunteer team. Seeing them express their interests and share joy with us is truly touching. Although we participated through IYDF, I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to help these children."

The volunteers unanimously agreed that through this event, they deeply experienced the meaning and satisfaction of helping others. The event not only supported the children's lives but also inspired their aspirations, embodying IYDF's mission to improve the lives of underprivileged children.

IYDF's Mission: Ensuring a Better Future for Every Child

As an international organization, IYDF has long been committed to promoting global youth education and development. This collaboration with Cakes n Shakes is one of IYDF's significant efforts to care for disadvantaged children. Through material aid and emotional support, IYDF helps these children gain more opportunities and hope for growth in their lives.

In the future, IYDF plans to expand the scope of its charitable activities, helping more underprivileged children gain access to life, education, and development opportunities, thereby further promoting social equity and progress. This event in Tirunelveli not only brought care to the local children but also showcased the power of compassion in society.

About IYDF

Since its inception, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) has been dedicated to improving the living conditions of vulnerable groups worldwide, especially children and adolescents. By providing opportunities for education, health, and social participation, IYDF helps youth move towards a brighter future and actively promotes the principles of social responsibility and sustainable development.

