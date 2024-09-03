IYDF and Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Ranchi Collaborate to Support Underprivileged Children, Fostering Growth and Development

PNN

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Ranchi to host a meaningful aid event in a disadvantaged community near Mukhiya House, Rampur Bazaar, Namkum, Ranchi. This event was designed not only to provide essential educational supplies, sports equipment, and food to the children of the community but also to inspire creativity and teamwork through a variety of engaging competitions.

The event was organized by Prem Parm Anand, with a dedicated team of volunteers that included Rahul Kumar, Pooja, Sandeep Mahto, Prabhat Kumar Singh, Rahul Singh, and Suraj Kumar. During the event, the volunteers distributed learning materials and food to 20 children and facilitated activities such as a drawing competition, dance competition, football match, badminton tournament, and a jump rope contest. The day was filled with laughter, excitement, and a healthy dose of competition.

Laxmi Kujur, the representative of the beneficiary organization, praised the event, expressing deep gratitude to IYDF and Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Ranchi for their commitment to the well-being of the community's children. She noted that the supplies and activities provided would significantly enhance the children's extracurricular experiences and open up new possibilities for their growth.

Reflecting on the event, Prem Parm Anand shared his thoughts: "It feels incredible to help and educate these children." His words encapsulate not only his personal sense of fulfillment but also IYDF's ongoing mission to improve the living conditions and educational opportunities for children in need.

This successful event further strengthens IYDF's impact in the realm of social welfare and highlights Dance & Fitness Club Namkum Ranchi's proactive engagement in fulfilling social responsibilities. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue collaborating with more organizations and companies to bring warmth and hope to children in underprivileged communities.

