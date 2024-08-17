IYDF and D'Arch Studio Join Forces to Support Jorhat Children's Home

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 17: In a heartfelt initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with D'Arch Studio and its founder, Ar. Kushan Neog, to provide essential support to the Jorhat Children's Home. The event took place at 2:30 PM, with active participation from five dedicated volunteers: Suman Saikia, Mayuri Bhardwaj, Sparsh Bordoloi, Madhurjya Das, and Ankur Dutta.

The beneficiaries of this aid were the children at the Jorhat Children's Home, managed by Ms. Anushree Dutta. The donated items included essential food supplies such as rice, flour, and sugar, as well as daily necessities like toothpaste, toothbrushes, and shampoo. Additionally, the team provided mosquito nets, pillows, and bedsheets to ensure the children's comfort and well-being.

A highlight of the event was the interaction between the volunteers, the children, and the staff. Everyone shared a meal together, fostering a sense of community and care. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and genuine connection, leaving a lasting impression on both the volunteers and the children.

Reflecting on the day, Kushan Neog remarked, "It was a truly delightful day, and we loved what we did. Thank you for the opportunity." The collaboration between IYDF and D'Arch Studio not only provided practical support but also brought joy and hope to the children, underscoring the importance of community and compassion in making a difference in their lives.

This event highlights the ongoing commitment of IYDF and its partners to improving the lives of vulnerable children, ensuring they receive the care and attention they deserve.

